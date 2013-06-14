Bolts of Blue

Inspired by 3 in a Row from Cherri House of Cherry House Quilts (cherryhousequilts.com)

Quilt testers: Kathleen Williams and Judy Sams Sohn

Materials

2-1⁄8 yards blue stripe (blocks, sashing, binding)

17--9x21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted blue prints (blocks)

3-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

55" square batting

Finished quilt: 47" square

Finished block: 7-1⁄2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics unless otherwise specified.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From blue stripe, cut:

5--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

9--2x42" strips for sashing

34--2x21" strips

20--2x8" sashing rectangles

From each assorted blue print, cut:

3--2x21" strips

Assemble Blocks

Sew together three matching blue print 2x21" strips and two blue stripe 2x21" strips to make a strip set (Strip Set Diagram). Press seams toward blue print strips. Cut strip set into two 8"-wide blocks. Each block should be 8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 25 blocks total (eight sets of two matching blocks and nine single blocks; set aside remaining strip sets from single blocks to use in other projects).

bolts-of-bluelg_3.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Cut and piece blue stripe 2x42" strips to make the following:

2--2x47" sashing strips

6--2x44" sashing strips

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, blue stripe 2x8" sashing rectangles, and 2x44" sashing strips in 11 vertical rows, rotating every other block 90 degrees.

bolts-of-bluelg_4.jpg

3. Sew together pieces in each block row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles. Join block rows and 2x44" sashing strips to make quilt center; press seams toward sashing strips.

4. Join blue stripe 2x47" sashing strips to top and bottom edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward borders.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.