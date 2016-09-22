Bluesy Burgoyne

Civil War reproduction fabrics in blues, browns, and creams make a cozy wall hanging. Using a variety of the same two colors creates a controlled scrappy look. Fabrics are from the Kindred Spirits 2 collection by Jill Shaulis for Windham Fabrics .

Inspired by Holiday Party from designer Lissa Alexander

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

4-1⁄4-yard pieces of assorted brown prints (blocks)

1⁄4 yard cream print (blocks)

4-1⁄4-yard pieces of assorted blue prints (blocks)

5⁄8 yard cream houndstooth (blocks)

1⁄2 yard brown paisley (blocks, sashing)

6-1⁄2" square blue grid print (sashing)

3⁄8 yard brown star print (border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

46" square batting

Finished quilt: 37-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 15" square

Yardage and cutting instructions are based on 42'' of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in direction indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted brown print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2" squares

2--1-1⁄2 ×16" strips

5--1-1⁄2" squares

From cream print, cut:

4--1-1⁄2 ×16" strips

48--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From each assorted blue print, cut:

3--1-1⁄2 ×28" strips

1--1-1⁄2 ×9" strip

From cream houndstooth, cut:

8--2-1⁄2 ×9" strips

8--1-1⁄2 ×28" strips

4--1-1⁄2 ×16" strips

32--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From brown paisley, cut:

4--1-1⁄2 ×28" strips

12--1-1⁄2 ×15-1⁄2" strips

From blue grid print, cut:

9--1-1⁄2" squares

From brown star print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" border strips

2--2-1⁄2×33-1⁄2" border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

The instructions that follow are to make one block. Repeat to make four blocks total.

1. Sew together an assorted brown print 1-1⁄2 ×16" strip and a cream print 1-1⁄2 ×16" strip to make Strip Set A (Diagram 1). Cut strip set into eight 1-1⁄2"-wide A segments.

100589867_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together an assorted blue print 1-1⁄2 ×28" strip and a cream houndstooth 1-1⁄2 ×28" strip to make Strip Set B (Diagram 2). Cut strip set into sixteen 1-1⁄2"-wide B segments.

100589868_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew together a matching (with Step 1) assorted brown print 1-1⁄2 ×16" strip and a cream houndstooth 1-1⁄2 ×16" strip to make Strip Set C (Diagram 3). Cut strip set into eight 1-1⁄2"-wide C segments.

100589974_d3_600.jpg

4. Sew together two A segments to make a cream Four-Patch unit (Diagram 4). The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four cream Four-Patch units total.

100589869_d4_600.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4 using B segments to make eight blue Four-Patch units (Diagram 5).

100589870_d5_600.jpg

6. Repeat Step 4 using C segments to make four brown Four-Patch units (Diagram 6).

100589871_d6_600.jpg

7. Lay out four Four-Patch units (one cream, two blue, one brown), two cream print 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles, two cream houndstooth 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles, and matching (with Step 1) assorted brown print 1-1⁄2" square in three rows (Diagram 7; note position of Four-Patch units). Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a corner unit. The unit should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four corner units total.

100589872_d7_600.jpg

8. Sew together a cream houndstooth 1-1⁄2 ×28" strip and a matching (with Step 2) assorted blue print 1-1⁄2 ×28" strip to make Strip Set D (Diagram 8). Cut strip set into four 5-1⁄2"-wide D segments.

100589873_d8_600.jpg

9. Sew together two cream houndstooth 2-1⁄2 ×9" strips and a different assorted blue print 1-1⁄2 ×9" strip to make Strip Set E (Diagram 9). Cut strip set into four 1-1⁄2"-wide E segments.

100589874_d9_600.jpg

10. Sew together a matching (with Step 2) assorted blue print 1-1⁄2 ×28" strip and a brown paisley 1-1⁄2 ×28" strip to make Strip Set F (Diagram 10). Cut strip sets into four 5-1⁄2"-wide F segments.

100589975_d10_600.jpg

11. Referring to Diagram 11, sew together one D, E, and F segment to make a side unit. The unit should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four side units total.

100589875_d11_600.jpg

12. Sew together four matching assorted brown print 2-1⁄2" squares, four cream print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" strips, and one matching assorted brown print 1-1⁄2" square to make a center unit (Diagram 12). Press seams toward brown print. The unit should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589878_d14_600.jpg

13. Lay out four corner units, four side units, and the center unit in three horizontal rows (Diagram 13; note orientation of units). Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 15-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589879_d15_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blue grid print 1-1⁄2" sashing squares, brown paisley 1-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" sashing strips, and blocks in five horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in rows; press seams toward sashing strips. Join rows to complete quilt center. Press seams away from block rows. The quilt center should be 33-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589880_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew brown star print 2-1⁄2 ×33-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add brown star print 2-1⁄2 ×37-1⁄2" borders strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.