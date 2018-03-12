Blue Ombré Wall Quilt

An assortment of green, blue, and aqua prints shade diagonally across a wall quilt. Fabrics are from the Studio Basic collection by Timeless Treasures .

Inspired by: Link by Link from designer Monique Dillard of Open Gate Quilts

Quilt tester: Alison Gamm

Finished quilt: 42-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 3" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

▫ 1-1⁄2 yards solid gray (triangle-square units, large squares, inner border, outer border)

▫ 18×21" piece (fat quarter) green print (triangle-square units)

▫ 10" square assorted print No. 1 (triangle-square units)

▫ 1--9×21" piece (fat eighth) each assorted print Nos. 2 and 3 (triangle-square units)

▫ 1--18×21" piece (fat quarter) each assorted print Nos. 4 and 5 (triangle-square units)

▫ 1⁄4 yard assorted print No. 6 (middle border)

▫ 1⁄2 yard binding fabric

▫ 2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

▫ 51" square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid gray, cut:

▫ 3--3×42" strips for outer border

▫ 2--3×37" outer border strips

▫ 2--3×35-1⁄2" inner border strips

▫ 2--3×30- 1⁄2" inner border strips

▫ 50--3 -1⁄2" squares

▫ 50--2 -3⁄8" squares

From green print, cut:

▫ 25--2 -3⁄8" squares

From assorted print No. 1, cut:

▫ 1--2 -3⁄8" square

▫ 4--2" squares

From assorted print No. 2, cut:

▫ 3--2- 3⁄8" squares

▫ 12--2" squares

From assorted print No. 3, cut:

▫ 5--2- 3⁄8" squares

▫ 20--2" squares

From assorted print No. 4, cut:

▫ 7--2 -3⁄8" squares

▫ 28--2" squares

From assorted print No. 5, cut:

▫ 9--2 -3⁄8" squares

▫ 36--2" squares

From assorted print No. 6, cut:

▫ 2--1-1⁄2 ×37-1⁄2" middle border strips

▫ 2--1-1⁄2 ×35-1⁄2 " middle border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

▫ 5--2- 1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Triangle-Square Units

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid gray 2-3⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked solid gray square atop a green print or assorted print 2-3⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 100 triangle-squares total.

100581174_d1_web.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together a green triangle-square and a triangle-square and two 2" squares from one assorted print in pairs. Join pairs to make a triangle-square unit. The unit should be 3 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100581175_d2_web.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 to make 50 triangle-square units total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate triangle-square units and solid gray 3 -1⁄2" squares in 10 horizontal rows. Press seams away from triangle-square units. To get the same diagonal pattern as in this quilt, pay attention to the color placement of triangle-square units.

100581176_qad_web.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew solid gray 3×30 -1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew solid gray 3×35-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges; press seams toward inner border.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew assorted print 1-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew assorted print 1-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" middle border strips; press seams toward middle border.

3. Cut and piece solid gray 3×42" strips to make:

▫ 2--3×42-1⁄2" outer border strips

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew solid gray 3×37-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew solid gray 3×42-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.