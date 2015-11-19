Blooming Beauty

Mimic the flowers and dragonfly shapes in this appliquéd wall hanging with bright and bold florals in a trendy color palette of teal, navy, and yellow. Fabrics are from the Eden collection by Tula Pink for FreeSpirit .

Inspired by Big Impact from designer Avis Shirer of Joined at the Hip

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3⁄4 yard white tone-on-tone (blocks, appliqués)

1⁄4 yard each navy floral and teal tone-on-tone (blocks)

1⁄4 yard teal mosaic print (blocks)

1⁄8 yard teal floral (blocks)

3⁄8 yard yellow tone-on-tone (blocks, appliqués)

4--3⁄8-yard pieces navy prints and teal prints (appliqués)

1⁄4 yard dark blue print (inner border)

1⁄2 yard multicolor tie-dye (outer border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

44" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 35-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From white tone-on-tone, cut:

4--9-1⁄2" squares

10--3-1⁄2" squares

20--2-3⁄8" squares

20--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

From navy floral, cut:

20--2-3⁄8" squares

From teal tone-on-tone, cut:

10--3-1⁄2" squares

From teal mosaic print, cut:

20--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

From teal floral, cut:

10--2" squares

From yellow tone-on-tone, cut:

10--2" squares

4 of Pattern A

From each assorted navy print and teal print, cut:

4 of Pattern B

From dark blue print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×29-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×27-1⁄2" inner border strips

From multicolor tie-dye, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×35-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2 ×29-1⁄2" outer border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Broad Arrows Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white tone-on-tone and navy floral 2-3⁄8" square.

2. Align a marked white tone-on-tone square with one corner of a teal tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press attached triangle open. Repeat with opposite corner of teal tone-on-tone square to make a teal segment (Diagram 2). The segment should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 10 teal segments total.

100589140_d1_600.jpg

100589141_d2_600.jpg

3. Using marked navy floral squares and white tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 10 white segments (Diagram 3).

100589142_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out a teal segment, two teal mosaic print 2×3-1⁄2" rectangles, and a yellow tone-on-tone 2" square in two rows. Join pieces in each row. Join rows to make a teal corner unit. The unit should be 5" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 10 teal corner units total.

100589143_d4_600.jpg

5. Using white segments, white tone-on-tone 2×3-1⁄2" rectangles, and teal floral 2" squares, repeat Step 4 to make 10 white corner units (Diagram 5).

100589144_d5_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together two teal corner units and two white corner units in pairs; note orientation of each unit. Join pairs to make a Broad Arrows block. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five Broad Arrows blocks total.

100589145_d6_600.jpg

Appliqué Alabama Beauty Blocks

1. Fold a white tone-on-tone 9-1⁄2" square in half vertically and horizontally. Finger-press to make placement guidelines; unfold. Position a yellow tone-on-tone A piece on square, aligning A piece points with guidelines (Diagram 7). Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse A piece in place. Machine-blanket-stitch A piece edges using yellow thread to make an appliquéd square.

100589146_d7_600.jpg

2. Fold appliquéd square in half again vertically and horizontally. Finger-press at intersection to mark center point; unfold. Referring to Diagram 8, arrange four matching navy print or teal print B pieces on square so they abut at marked center point. Fuse in place. Using matching thread, machine-blanket-stitch edges of B pieces to make an Alabama Beauty block. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589147_d8_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four Alabama Beauty blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate Broad Arrows and Alabama Beauty blocks in three horizontal rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward Alabama Beauty blocks. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 27-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589148_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew dark blue print 1-1⁄2 ×27-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add dark blue print 1-1⁄2 ×29-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Sew multicolor tie-dye 3-1⁄2 ×29-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add multicolor tie-dye 3-1⁄2 ×35-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.