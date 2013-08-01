Blooming Batiks Wall Hanging

Bright batiks and fusible appliqué compose a vibrant wall hanging. A cool blue background offsets the red and orange in the appliqués and blocks.

Inspired by Garden Medallion from Kim Diehl

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/8 yard green batik (stem appliqués)

1 yard blue batik (center block appliqué foundation, circle appliqué, Churn Dash blocks, middle border setting squares)

7⁄8 yard light multicolor batik (center block appliqué foundation, Churn Dash blocks)

6" square dark purple batik (circle appliqués)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) each of fuchsia, red, and dark red batiks (circle and flower appliqués, Churn Dash blocks)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) orange batik (flower appliqués, Churn Dash blocks)

1/8 yard light green batik (leaf appliqués)

1/8 yard purple, orange, and red batik (petal appliqués, Churn Dash blocks)

7/8 yards gold batik (flower center appliqués, inner and outer borders, binding)

2-5/8 yards backing fabric

46" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 37-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks:

Center: 23" square;

Churn Dash: 5" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for the patterns. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving at least 1/2" between tracings. Cut out fusible-web shapes roughly 1/4" outside drawn lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, iron fusible-web shapes to wrong sides of indicated fabrics. Let cool; cut out each fabric shape on drawn line. Peel off paper backing and discard.

From green batik, cut:

2--1-1⁄4×17" strips

From blue batik, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×42" strips

4--12" squares

12--5-1⁄2" squares

1 of Pattern B

From light multicolor batik, cut:

1--23-1⁄2" square

2--1-1⁄2×42" strips

24--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 48 triangles total

From dark purple batik, cut:

4 of Pattern B

From fuchsia batik, cut:

6--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 triangles total

1 of Pattern A

8 of Pattern C

From red batik, cut:

6--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 triangles total

5 of Pattern C

From dark red batik, cut:

6--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 triangles total

4 of Pattern C

From orange batik, cut:

6--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 triangles total

4 of Pattern D

From light green batik, cut:

4 each of patterns E and E reversed

From purple, orange, and red batik, cut:

8 of Pattern F

12--1-1⁄2" squares

From gold batik, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

2--1-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--1-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--1-1⁄2×25-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×23-1⁄2" inner border strips

4 of Pattern F

Prepare Stem Appliqués

1. Fold a green batik 1-1/4×17" strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside; press. Stitch a scant 1⁄4" from raw edges (Diagram 1). Refold strip, centering seam allowance in back; press to make a stem appliqué.

2. Repeat Step 1 to make a second stem appliqué.

gardenmedallion_d1.jpg

Assemble and Appliqué Center Block

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each blue batik 12" square.

2. Align a marked blue batik square with one corner of light multicolor batik 23-1⁄2" square (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line. Trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. Repeat with remaining corners of light multicolor batik square to make center block appliqué foundation.

gardenmedallion_d2.jpg

3. With right side inside, fold center block appliqué foundation in half diagonally twice and press lightly to make diagonal placement lines; unfold.

4. Fold a prepared stem in half crosswise and finger-press to mark center. Position stem on appliqué foundation over a diagonal placement line; align center of stem with intersection of diagonal placement lines. Add a second stem in same manner. Pin or baste in place. Using green thread, machine-blanket-stitch stems in place.

5. Referring to center of Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange all appliqué pieces on the appliqué foundation. When you are pleased with the arrangement, fuse pieces in place following manufacturer's instructions.

gardenmedallion_qad_0.jpg

6. Working from bottom layer to top and using thread that matches appliqués, machine-blanket-stitch around each appliqué to make center block.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew gold batik 1-1⁄2×23-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of center block. Add gold batik 1-1⁄2×25-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward gold batik. The quilt center now should be 25-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

2. Join a light multicolor batik 1-1⁄2×42" strip and a blue batik 1-1⁄2×42" strip to make a strip set. Press seam toward blue batik. Repeat to make a second strip set. Cut strip sets into forty-eight 1-1⁄2"-wide segments (Diagram 3). Each segment should be 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

gardenmedallion_d3.jpg

3. Join a light multicolor batik small triangle and a fuchsia, red, dark red batik, or orange small triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 4). Press seam away from light multicolor batik. The triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 48 triangle-squares total (12 sets of four matching triangle-squares).

gardenmedallion_d4.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together four matching triangle-squares, four 1-1⁄2"-wide segments, and one purple, orange, and red batik 1-1⁄2" square in three horizontal rows. Press seams toward 1-1⁄2"-wide segments. Join rows to make a Churn Dash block. Press seams toward middle row. The block should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 Churn Dash blocks total.

gardenmedallion_d5.jpg

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together three blue batik 5-1/2" squares and two Churn Dash blocks to make a short middle border unit. Press seams toward blue batik. Repeat to make a second short middle border unit.

gardenmedallion_qad_0.jpg

6. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join four Churn Dash blocks and three blue batik 5-1/2" squares to make a long middle border unit. Press seams toward blue batik. Repeat to make a second long middle border unit.

7. Sew short middle border units to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long middle border units to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border. The quilt center now should be 35-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

8. Sew gold batik 1-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add gold batik 1-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.