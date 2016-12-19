Rich, muted colors enhance a traditional appliqué wall hanging. Echo quilting around the flowers and flowerpot draws the design forward to be framed by the contrasting triangle-square border.

Designer: Deanne Eisenman

Materials

18×22" piece (fat quarter) of tan print No. 1 for appliqué foundation and border

3⁄8 yard of tan print No. 2 for appliqué foundation

8×10" rectangle of navy print for flowerpot appliqué

9×22" piece (fat eighth) of green print for stem and leaf appliqués

10×13" piece of blue print for flower appliqués

Scrap of red print No. 1 for flower appliqués

Scrap of brown print for flower appliqués

1⁄3 yard of tan print No. 3 for border

1⁄2 yard of red print No. 2 for border and binding

3⁄4 yard of backing fabric

26×30" of quilt batting

Finished quilt top: 20×24"

Quantities specified for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut the Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Be sure to add a 3⁄16" seam allowance when cutting out appliqué pieces.

From tan print No. 1, cut:

1--3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangle

2--3×8-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

2--2-1⁄2" squares

From tan print No. 2, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" strips

4--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles

4--3×3-1⁄2" rectangles

2--1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles

From navy print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From green print, cut:

1 each of patterns B, C, C reversed, D, and D reversed

15 of Pattern E

From blue print, cut:

5 of Pattern F

From red print No. 1 scrap, cut:

5 of Pattern G

From brown print scrap, cut:

5 of Pattern H

From tan print No. 3, cut:

144--1-1⁄2" squares

From red print No. 2, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

2--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

54--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out all of the tan print No. 1 rectangles, the tan print No. 1--2-1⁄2" squares, all of the tan print No. 2 rectangles, and the tan print No. 2--1-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" strips in nine horizontal rows.

100228685_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the tan print No. 2 pieces. Join the rows; press the seam allowances in one direction.

3. Add the tan print No. 2--1-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" strips to the long edges of the pieced unit. Then sew the tan print No. 2--1-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" strips to the short edges of the pieced unit to make the quilt center. Press all seam allowances toward the tan print No. 2 strips. The pieced quilt center should measure 16-1⁄2 ×20-1⁄2", including the seam allowances.

Assemble and Add the Border

1. For accurate sewing lines, use a quilter's pencil to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of 108 of the tan print No. 3--1-1⁄2" squares. (To prevent the fabric from stretching as you draw the lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under the squares.)

2. Align a marked tan print No. 3--1-1⁄2" square with one end of a red print No. 2--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangle (see Diagram 1; note the placement of the marked diagonal line). Sew on the drawn line; trim the excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press the attached triangle open.

100228683_600.jpg

3. In the same manner, align a second marked tan print 1-1⁄2" square with the opposite end of the red print 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangle (see Diagram 1, again noting the placement of the marked diagonal line). Stitch on the marked line; trim and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit. The pieced Flying Geese unit should still measure 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2", including the seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make a total of 54 Flying Geese units.

5. Sew together a tan print No. 1 triangle and a red print No. 2 triangle to make a triangle-square (see Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the red print triangle. The pieced triangle-square should measure 2-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four triangle-squares.

100228684_600.jpg

6. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out 15 Flying Geese units and 10 tan print No. 3 --1-1⁄2" squares in two vertical rows. Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a long pieced border unit. Press the seam allowance in one direction. Repeat to make a second long pieced border unit.

7. Sew the long pieced border units to the long edges of the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the border units.

8. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out 12 Flying Geese units and eight tan print No. 3 --1-1⁄2" squares in two horizontal rows. Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Join the rows to make a short pieced border unit. Press the seam allowance in one direction. Repeat to make a second short pieced border unit.

9. Sew a triangle-square to each end of the short pieced border units. Press the seam allowances toward the triangle-squares. Join the short border units to the remaining edges of the pieced quilt center to make the quilt top. Press the seam allowances toward the border.

Appliqué the Quilt Top

1. Referring to the Appliqué Placement Diagram, position the appliqué pieces on the foundation. Baste all pieces in place.

100228686_600.jpg

2. Working from the bottom layer to the top, appliqué the pieces in place with small blind stitches, turning the edges under with your needle as you work.

Complete the Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Deanne Eisenman machine-quilted echo quilting around the plant and flowerpot, stippling in the quilt center, loops in the center of the flowers and the flowerpot, and wavy intersecting lines in the border.

3. Use the red print No. 2--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to bind the quilt.