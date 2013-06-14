On the Block Wall Hanging

Create a miniature neighborhood with cute house blocks in different sizes and colors. Small floral prints add interest to the houses. Fabrics are from the Edo collection by The Henley Studio for Makower UK from Andover Fabrics .

Here Goes the Neighborhood Color Option

Inspired by Here Goes the Neighborhood from designers Mary Jacobson and Barbara Groves of Me and My Sister Designs

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3--10" squares assorted florals in tan, red, and gray (large houses)

1⁄4 yard white floral (windows and doors)

1⁄2 yard tan print (large and small house block backgrounds, block rows)

1⁄2 yard total assorted florals (roofs)

4--5" squares assorted florals in red, teal, pink, and gray (small houses)

1⁄2 yard tan floral (block rows)

1⁄4 yard light blue floral (sashing)

1⁄3 yard red-brown floral (inner border)

5" square gray print (outer border)

7⁄8 yard gray floral (outer border, binding)

1⁄8 yard dark gray floral (outer border)

25⁄8 yards backing fabric

50x46" batting

Finished quilt: 41-1⁄2x37-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 8" square, 4" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted floral 10" square, cut according to Cutting Diagram 1:

1--3x10" rectangle

1--4x7" rectangle

1--4x2" rectangle

2--1-1⁄2x2-1⁄2" rectangles

2--1-1⁄2x2" rectangles

From white floral, cut:

3--2-1⁄2x8" rectangles

3--2" squares

4--1-1⁄2x4" rectangles

4--1" squares

From tan print, cut:

8--4-1⁄2" squares

6--3-1⁄2" squares

4--2-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" rectangles

16--2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted florals, cut:

3--4-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" rectangles for large roofs

3--3-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" rectangles for large roofs

8--2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangles for small roofs

From each assorted floral 5" square, cut according to Cutting Diagram 2:

1--2x5" rectangle

1--2x3-3⁄4" rectangle

1--2x1-1⁄4" rectangle

2--1x1-1⁄2" rectangles

2--1" squares

From tan floral, cut:

1--81⁄2" square

1--61⁄2×81⁄2" rectangle

1--41⁄2×81⁄2" rectangle

1--21⁄2×81⁄2" rectangle

From light blue floral, cut:

2--2-1⁄2x32-1⁄2" sashing strips

From red-brown floral, cut:

2--2x35-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2x28-1⁄2" inner border strips

From gray print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2x3-1⁄2" rectangles for outer border

From gray floral, cut:

5--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

2--3-1⁄2x35-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2x29-1⁄2" outer border strips

From dark gray floral, cut:

4--3-1⁄2" squares

Assemble Large House Blocks

1. Gather a set of pieces cut from a single floral 10" square (see Cutting Diagram 1), one white floral 2-1⁄2x8" rectangle, and one white floral 2" square.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together floral 1-1⁄2x2" rectangles and white floral 2" square in a horizontal row. Press seams open. Join floral 4x2" and 4x7" rectangles to top and bottom edges of horizontal row to make a window segment. Press seams open.

3. Referring to Diagram 2, join floral 1-1⁄2x2-1⁄2" rectangles and white floral 2-1⁄2x8" rectangle in a vertical row. Press seams open. Join floral 3x10" rectangle to right-hand edge of row to make a door segment. Press seam open.

4. Sew together window and door segments to make a large house segment (Diagram 3). Press seam open. The segment should be 8-1⁄2x10" including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make three large house segments total.

6. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of all tan print 3-1⁄2" squares and six tan print 4-1⁄2" squares.

7. Align a marked tan print 3-1⁄2" square with one end of an assorted floral 3-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 4). Sew on marked line; trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press attached triangle open. Repeat to add a marked tan print 3-1⁄2" square to opposite end of floral rectangle to make an A roof segment. The segment should be 8-1⁄2x3-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make three A roof segments total.

8. Referring to Step 7 and Diagram 5, use marked tan print 4-1⁄2" squares and assorted floral 4-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" rectangles to make three B roof segments. Each segment should be 8-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

9. Sew an A and a B roof segment to short edges of a large house segment to make a large house unit (Diagram 6). Press seams open. The unit should be 8-1⁄2x17" including seam allowances. Repeat to make three large house units total. If desired, reverse placement of A and B roof segments in some large house units (Diagram 7).

10. Referring to Diagram 8, cut each large house unit in half crosswise to make six large house blocks total. Each block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Small House Blocks

1. Gather a set of pieces cut from a single floral 5" square (see Cutting Diagram 2), one white floral 1-1⁄2x4" rectangle, and one white floral 1" square.

2. Referring to Diagram 9 and Assemble Large House Blocks, steps 2–4, use Step 1 pieces to make a small house segment. The segment should be 4-1⁄2x5" including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four small house segments total.

4. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each tan print 21⁄2" square.

5. Referring to Diagram 10 and Assemble Large House Blocks, Step 7, use marked tan print 2-1⁄2" squares and assorted floral 2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangles to make eight C roof segments. Each segment should be 4-1⁄2x2-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

6. Sew C roof segments to short edges of a small house segment to make a small house unit (Diagram 11). Press seams open. The unit should be 41⁄2×9" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four small house units total.

7. Referring to Diagram 12, cut each small house unit in half crosswise to make eight small house blocks total. Each block should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to row 1 in Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out appropriate house blocks, tan print pieces, and tan floral pieces in a horizontal row. Join one small house block and tan print 4-1⁄2" square in vertical row; press seam open. Then sew together all pieces to make row 1; press seams open. The row should be 8-1⁄2x32-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for pieces in each row, repeat Step 1 to assemble rows 2 and 3.

3. Join rows and light blue floral 2-1⁄2x3-2⁄2" sashing strips to make quilt center. Press seams open. The quilt center should be 32-1⁄2x28-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew red-brown floral 2x28-1⁄2" inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add red-brown floral 2x35-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams open.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew gray print 2-1⁄2x3-1⁄2" rectangles to gray floral 3-1⁄2x29-1⁄2" outer border strips to make two short pieced outer border strips. Press seam open. The short pieced outer border strips should be 3-1⁄2x31-1⁄2" with seam allowances.

3. Sew short pieced outer border strips to short edges of quilt center.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew dark gray 3-1⁄2" squares to gray floral print 3-1⁄2x35-1⁄2" outer border strips to make two long pieced outer border strips. Press seams open. The long pieced outer border strips should be 3-1⁄2x41-1⁄2" with seam allowances.

5. Add long pieced outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams open.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.