Beautifully Simple Wall Quilt

Inspired by: Shining Bright from designer Vicki Ruebel

Designer: Diane Tomlinson

Finished size: 36-1/2" square

Finished block: 18" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/3 yard each orange print, blue floral, yellow floral, purple floral, yellow print, and blue print (blocks)

orange print, blue floral, yellow floral, purple floral, yellow print, and blue print (blocks) 1/4 yard each white print and orange floral (blocks)

white print and orange floral (blocks) 1/3 yard white floral (blocks)

1/2 yard binding fabric

2-1/2 yards backing fabric

45"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From orange print, cut:

2—3-7/8" squares

8—3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 triangles total

8—3-1/2" squares

From blue floral, cut:

6—3-7/8" squares

4—3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 triangles total

8—3-1/2" squares

From yellow floral, cut:

6—3-7/8" squares

16 —3-1/2" squares

From white print, cut:

2—3-7/8" squares

4—3-1/2" squares

From orange floral, cut:

8—3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 triangles total

From purple floral, cut:

8—4-3/4" squares

From yellow print, cut:

8—4-3/4" squares

From blue print, cut:

12—3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 24 triangles total

From white floral, cut:

4—6-1/2" squares

12—3-1/2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

4—2-1/2×42" strips

Assemble Triangle-Squares

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each orange print and blue floral 3-7/8" square.

2. Layer a marked orange print square atop a yellow floral 3-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press open to make two yellow-orange triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four yellow-orange triangle-squares total.

Beautifully Simple Wall Quilt

3. Repeat Step 2 using marked blue floral squares and remaining yellow floral 3-7/8" squares to make eight blue-yellow triangle-squares total.

4. Repeat Step 2 using remaining marked blue floral squares and white print 3-7/8" squares to make four white-blue triangle-squares total.

Assemble Square-in-a-Square Units

1. Referring to Diagram 2, sew an orange print triangle and an orange floral triangle to opposite edges of a purple floral 4-3/4" square. Add orange print and orange floral triangles to remaining edges to make a purple Square-in-a-Square unit. The unit should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight purple Square-in-a-Square units total.

Beautifully Simple Wall Quilt

2. Referring to Diagram 3, repeat Step 1 using one blue floral triangle, three blue print triangles, and one yellow print 4-3/4" square to make a yellow Square-in-a-Square unit. Repeat to make eight yellow Square-in-a-Square units total.

Beautifully Simple Wall Quilt

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together one yellow-orange triangle-square, two yellow floral 3-1/2" squares, and one white floral 3-1/2" square in pairs. Join pairs to make Corner Unit A. The unit should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four A corner units total.

Beautifully Simple Wall Quilt

2. Repeat Step 1 using a blue-yellow triangle-square and one blue floral, one yellow floral, and one white floral 3-1/2" square to make Corner Unit B (Diagram 5). Repeat to make four B corner units total.

Beautifully Simple Wall Quilt

3. Repeat Step 1 using a remaining blue-yellow triangle-square and one blue floral, one yellow floral, and one white floral 3-1/2" square to make Corner Unit C (Diagram 5). Repeat to make four C corner units total.

4. Repeat Step 1 using a white-blue triangle-square, two orange print 3-1/2" squares, and one white print 3-1/2" square to make Corner Unit D (Diagram 5). Repeat to make four D corner units total.

5. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out one of each corner unit, two purple Square-in-a-Square units, two yellow Square-in-a-Square units, and one white floral 6-1/2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four blocks total.

Beautifully Simple Wall Quilt

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in pairs. Sew together pairs; press seams open.

2. Join pairs to complete quilt top; press seam open.

Beautifully Simple Wall Quilt

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.