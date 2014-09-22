Batik Rainbow Wall Hanging

Use a breathtaking assortment of batiks in a Square-in-a-Square design. This wall hanging begins with warm colors in the center, then moves to cool colors around the outside for a final product that resembles a vibrant rainbow-color firework. Fabrics are from the Primo Batiks: Aurora & Twilight collection by Marcus Fabrics .

Inspired by So Many Squares from designers Sarah Maxwell and Dolores Smith of Homestead Hearth

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1-1⁄4 yard total assorted pink, orange, and yellow batiks (quilt top)

1-1⁄3 yards total assorted green, teal, and light blue batiks (quilt top)

1-7⁄8 yards total assorted dark blue and purple batiks (quilt top)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

61" square batting

Finished quilt: 52-1⁄4" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Quilt tester Laura Boehnke cut each round of pieces from one batik.

From assorted pink, orange, and yellow batiks, cut:

20--2-3⁄4" squares (round 5)

20--2-3⁄4" squares (round 6)

16--2-3⁄4" squares (round 4)

16--2-3⁄4" squares (round 7)

12--2-3⁄4" squares (round 3)

12--2-3⁄4" squares (round 8)

8--2-3⁄4" squares (round 2)

8--2-3⁄4" squares (round 9)

4--2-3⁄4" squares (round 1)

4--2-3⁄4" squares (round 10)

1--2-3⁄4" square (center square)

From assorted green, teal, and light blue batiks, cut:

44--2-3⁄4" squares (round 16)

36--2-3⁄4" squares (round 15)

28--2-3⁄4" squares (round 14)

20--2-3⁄4" squares (round 13)

12--2-3⁄4" squares (round 12)

4--2-3⁄4" squares (round 11)

From assorted dark blue and purple batiks, cut:

44--2-3⁄4" squares (round 17)

40--2-3⁄4" squares (round 18)

36--2-3⁄4" squares (round 19)

32--2-3⁄4" squares (round 20)

28--2-3⁄4" squares (round 21)

24--2-3⁄4" squares (round 22)

20--2-3⁄4" squares (round 23)

16--2-3⁄4" squares (round 24)

12--2-3⁄4" squares (round 25)

8--2-3⁄4" squares (round 26)

4--23⁄4" squares (round 27)

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement, lay out assorted print 2-3⁄4" squares in 23 horizontal rows of 23 squares each. In the featured quilt, purple and blue batiks form the outer square, green and teal batiks form the inner diamond, and pink and orange batiks form the center square.

100605009_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together squares in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.