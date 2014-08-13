Autumn Bliss

Enjoy the wonders of autumn year-round-without any raking. Appliqué wool oak leaves and acorns, and hand-quilt to create a stunning wall hanging.

Designer: Lisa Bongean of Primitive Gatherings

Materials

1-3⁄8 yards tan flannel (appliqué foundations, border)

3×10" piece dark red felted wool (star background appliqués)

1⁄2 yard dark green felted wool (circle and leaf appliqués)

2×6" piece dark gold felted wool (star appliqués)

5×10" piece black-and-brown check felted wool (acorn top appliqués)

6×9" piece brown felted wool (acorn appliqués)

1⁄3 yard brown flannel (binding)

1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

43" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Perle cotton No. 12: olive green, brown, gold, dark red

Size 24 chenille needle

Finished quilt: 36-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 10" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated

Cut Fabrics

To felt wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry it on high heat and steam-press.

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄4" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄8" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of designated wools; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From tan flannel, cut:

2--8-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2" border strips

2--8-1⁄2 ×20-1⁄2" border strips

4--11" squares (will be trimmed to correct size once appliqué is complete)

From dark red wool, cut:

4 of Pattern A

From dark green wool, cut:

16 of Pattern F

8 each of patterns G and G reversed

4 each of patterns B, H, and H reversed

From dark gold wool, cut:

4 of Pattern C

From black-and-brown check wool, cut:

16 of Pattern D

From brown wool, cut:

16 of Pattern E

From brown flannel, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange the following on a tan flannel 11" square: one dark red wool A piece, one dark green wool B circle, one dark gold wool C star, four black-and-brown check wool D acorn tops, four brown wool E acorns, and four dark green wool F leaves.

100572471_600_0.jpg

2. When you're pleased with the appliqué arrangement, fuse all pieces in place.

3. Using matching perle cotton, hand-blanket-stitch around each appliqué shape. To blanket-stitch, pull needle up at A (Blanket Stitch Diagram), form a reverse L shape with the floss, and hold angle of L shape in place with your thumb. Push needle down at B and come up at C to secure stitch. Continue in same manner around entire shape.

100572610_600.jpg

4. Using olive green perle cotton, stem-stitch vein details in each F leaf. To stem-stitch, pull needle up at A (Stem Stitch Diagram). Insert needle back into fabric at B, 1⁄4" away from A. Holding floss out of the way, bring needle back up at C and pull floss through so it lies flat against fabric. Distances between points A, B, and C should be equal. Pull gently with equal tautness after each stitch.

100572611_600.jpg

5. Centering the design, trim the appliqué foundation to 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances to complete an appliquéd block.

6. Repeat steps 1 through 5 to make four appliquéd blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top and Appliqué Border

1. Sew together appliquéd blocks in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make quilt center; press seam in one direction. The quilt center should be 20-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

2. Sew short tan flannel border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long tan flannel border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

3. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out dark green wool G, G reversed, H, and H reversed leaves on border.

4. When you're pleased with the appliqué arrangement, fuse leaves in place.

5. Using olive green perle cotton, hand-blanket-stitch around each leaf, then stem-stitch vein details in each leaf.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Lisa Bongean started at the center of the wall hanging and used brown perle cotton No. 12 and a big stitch to hand-quilt diagonal lines about 1" apart (Quilting Diagram). The resulting effect is a chevron pattern.

3. Bind with brown flannel binding strips.