Aquarium Views

Fussy-cut underwater and nautical prints and frame them inside boxes of sea and surf colors for a wall quilt that is perfect for little pirates and mermaids! Fabrics are from the Bartholo-meow's Reef collection by Tim and Beck for Moda Fabrics.

Inspired by Fit To Print from designer Kim Schaefer of Little Quilt Company

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

2 yards total assorted teal, orange, green, blue, and white prints (blocks)

1 yard total assorted white-background prints (sashing)

1-1⁄8 yard total assorted blue prints (border)

3⁄8 yard blue polka dot (sashing squares, border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

3 yards backing fabric

53" square batting

Finished quilt: 44-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 10" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. TIP: Keep each set of matching teal, orange, green, blue, and white print pieces in its own ziplock plastic bag.

From assorted teal, orange, green, blue, and white prints, cut 9 sets of:

2--1-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strips

2--1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strips

2--1×5-1⁄2" strips

2--1×4-1⁄2" strips

From remaining teal, orange, green, blue, and white prints, cut 9 sets of:

2--2×8-1⁄2" strips

2--2×5-1⁄2" strips

From remaining teal, orange, green, blue, and white prints, fussy-cut:

9--4-1⁄2" squares (Quilt tester Laura Boehnke matched her 4-1⁄2" squares to the color of the just-cut sets.)

From assorted white-background prints, cut:

36--2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

48--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

From assorted blue prints, cut:

36--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

48--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From blue polka dot, cut:

4--4-1⁄2" border squares

8--3-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" border rectangles

4--3-1⁄2" sashing squares

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. From a teal, orange, green, blue, or white print gather a set of two 1-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strips, two 1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strips, two 1×5-1⁄2" strips, and two 1×4-1⁄2" strips. From a second teal, orange, green, blue, or white print gather a set of two 2×8-1⁄2" strips and two 2×5-1⁄2" strips. From a third print gather a 4-1⁄2" square.

2. Sew 1×4-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of 4-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1). Add 1×5-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward center.

100535632_d1_600.jpg

3. Sew 2×5-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of Step 2 unit (Diagram 2). Add 2×8-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges of Step 2 unit. Press all seams away from center.

100535633_d2_600.jpg

4. Sew 1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of Step 3 unit. Add 1-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges of Step 3 unit to make a block (Diagram 3). Press all seams away from center. The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100535634_d3_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make nine blocks total.

Assemble Sashing and Border Strips

1. Aligning long edges, randomly sew together three white-background print 2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles and four white-background print 1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles to make a sashing rectangle (Diagram 4). Press seams in one direction. The sashing rectangle should be 3-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 sashing rectangles total.

100535635_d4_600.jpg

2. Aligning long edges, randomly sew together three blue print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles and four blue print 1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles to make a border rectangle (Diagram 5). Press seams in one direction. The border rectangle should be 4-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 border rectangles total.

100535636_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, sashing rectangles, border rectangles, blue polka dot 3-1⁄2" sashing squares, blue polka dot 3-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" border rectangles, and blue polka dot 4-1⁄2" border squares in seven horizontal rows.

100535631_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing squares, border squares, and blocks.

3. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.