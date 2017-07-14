An (Almost) Square Meal

Compose a delectable kitchen wall hanging of novelty prints pieced into four elongated blocks. Fabrics are from the Farmer John's Garden Party collection by Paintbrush Studios .

Inspired by Cinnamon Swirl from designer Wendy Sheppard

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

1⁄4 yard each solid green, solid white, red print, solid olive green, and green print (blocks, sashing)

3⁄4 yard black print (blocks, border). (If your black print is directional, as it is in this quilt, you'll need 1-1⁄8 yards.)

3⁄8 yard solid cream (sashing)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

46×52" batting

Finished size: 37-1⁄2 ×43-1⁄2"

Finished block: 11×14"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid green, cut:

10--2-3⁄8" squares

1--2-1⁄2 ×36" strip

1--2-1⁄2 ×20" strip

8--1-1⁄2" squares

From solid white, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×36" strips

From red print, cut:

8--2-3⁄8" squares

1--2-1⁄2 ×36" strip

1--2-1⁄2 ×20" strip

8--1-1⁄2" squares

From solid olive green, cut:

24--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" strips

24--1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" strips

From black print, cut:

4--3-1⁄2 ×37-1⁄2" border strips

16--3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From solid cream, cut:

18--2-3⁄8" squares

12--1-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" strips

12--1-1⁄2 ×11-1⁄2" strips

From green print, cut:

6--1-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" strips

6--1-1⁄2 ×11-1⁄2" strips

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Segments A–C

1. Sew together a solid green 2-1⁄2 ×36" strip and a solid white 2-1⁄2 ×36" strip to make Strip Set A (Diagram 1). Cut strip set into sixteen 2"-wide A segments.

100580630_d1_600.jpg

2. Join a solid white 2-1⁄2 ×36" strip and a red print 2-1⁄2 ×36" strip to make Strip Set B (Diagram 2). Cut strip set into sixteen 2"-wide B segments.

100580631_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew together a solid green 2-1⁄2 ×20" strip and a red print 2-1⁄2 ×20" strip to make Strip Set C (Diagram 3). Cut strip set into eight 2"-wide C segments.

100580632_d3_600.jpg

Assemble Four-Patch Units

1. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together two A segments to make a green-and-white Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four green-and-white Four-Patch units total. Reversing segment orientation, repeat to make four mirror-image green-and-white Four-Patch units (Diagram 4).

100580633_d4_600.jpg

2. In same manner, refer to Diagram 5 to make the following Four-Patch units:

4 red-and-white Four-Patch units from B segments

4 mirror-image red-and-white Four-Patch units from B segments

2 green-and-red Four-Patch units from C segments

2 mirror-image green-and-red Four-Patch units from C segments

100580634_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out the following pieces in five horizontal rows: two green-and-white Four-Patch units, six solid olive green 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" strips, four black print 3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles, two mirror-image red-and-white Four-Patch units, six solid olive green 1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" strips, two solid green 1-1⁄2" squares, two red print 1-1⁄2" squares, and one green-and-red Four-Patch unit. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make an A block. The block should be 11-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second A block.

100580635_d6_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 7, lay out the following pieces in five horizontal rows: two red-and-white Four-Patch units, six solid olive green 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" strips, four black print 3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles, two mirror-image green-and-white Four-Patch units, six solid olive green 1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" strips, two red print 1-1⁄2" squares, two solid green 1-1⁄2" squares, and one mirror-image green-and-red Four-Patch unit. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a B block. The block should be 11-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second B block.

100580636_d7_600.jpg

Assemble Sashing Squares and Rectangles

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid cream 2-3⁄8" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked solid cream square atop a solid green 2-3⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 8).

100580637_d8_600.jpg

3. Cut apart on drawn line. Press open to make two green triangle-squares (Diagram 8). Each triangle-square should be 2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 20 green triangle-squares total.

5. Using red print instead of solid green, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 16 red triangle-squares (Diagram 9).

100580638_d9_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 10, sew together four green triangle-squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a green sashing square. The sashing square should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five green sashing squares total.

100580657_d10_600.jpg

7. Using red triangle-squares, repeat Step 6 to make four red sashing squares (Diagram 11).

100580639_d11_600.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 12, sew together two solid cream 1-1⁄2 ×11-1⁄2" strips and one green print 1-1⁄2 ×11-1⁄2" strip to make a short sashing rectangle. The short sashing rectangle should be 3-1⁄2 ×11-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make six short sashing rectangles total.

100580640_d12_600.jpg

9. Using 1-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" strips, repeat Step 8 to make six long sashing rectangles (Diagram 13). Each long sashing rectangle should be 3-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100580641_d13_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out green and red sashing squares, short and long sashing rectangles, A blocks, and B blocks in five horizontal rows.

100580642_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles.

3. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 31-1⁄2 ×37-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Border

Sew two border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add remaining border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.