Accent in Action

Lime green triangles stand out against tans, browns, and creams. Four come together in the quilt center to form a spinning pinwheel. Small prints and near solids provide visual texture but let the eye focus on the form rather than the fabrics. Fabrics are from the Texture Spectrum collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Inspired by Solid Foundation from designer Christine Stainbrook of Project House 360

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1 yard brown print (block position 1, outer border)

3⁄8 yard green print (block position 2)

1⁄2 yard cream diamond print (block position 3)

1⁄2 yard tan print (block position 4, inner border)

1⁄4 yard cream print (block positions 5 and 7)

1⁄3 yard tan diamond print (block position 6)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

45" square batting

Lightweight tracing paper or other foundation material of your choice

Finished quilt: 36-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows in diagrams. If no direction is indicated, press seams toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From brown print, cut:

2--5-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--5-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" outer border strips

16--3-1⁄2 ×7-1⁄2" strips for position 1

From green print, cut:

8--6" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 16 triangles total for position 2

From cream diamond print, cut:

16--3-1⁄2 ×10" strips for position 3

From tan print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×24-1⁄2" inner border strips

16--2×8" strips for position 4

From cream print, cut:

16--4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 32 triangles total for positions 5 and 7

From tan diamond print, cut:

16--2×8" strips for position 6

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Make Foundation Papers

Click on "Download this Project" above for the Foundation Pattern. Using a pencil, trace the foundation pattern onto tracing paper or the foundation material of your choice 16 times, or print 16 copies of pattern. Cut out each traced or printed foundation pattern roughly 1⁄4" outside dashed lines to make foundation papers.

Assemble Blocks

To foundation-piece, you stitch fabric pieces to a foundation paper with the marked side of the paper facing up and the fabric pieces layered under the paper. The resulting pieced unit is a mirror image of the foundation paper.

1. Gather one foundation paper, one brown print 3-1⁄2 ×7" strip (position 1), one green print triangle (position 2), one cream diamond print 3-1⁄2×10" strip (position 3), one tan print 2×8" strip (position 4), two cream print triangles (positions 5 and 7), and one tan diamond print 2×8" strip (position 6). Referring to Diagram 1, work in numerical order to foundation-piece a quarter-block unit.

100589522_d1_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 16 quarter-block units total.

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together four quarter-block units in pairs, rotating units as shown. Join pairs to make a block. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four blocks total.

100589521_d2_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in two rows.

100589520_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 24-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew tan print 1-1⁄2×24-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add tan print 1-1⁄2 ×26-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Sew brown print 5-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add brown print 5-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.