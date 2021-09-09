A Square Affair
Light and dark batiks form a pixelated square center. A trio of borders provides a striking finish.
INSPIRED BY: Christmas Star from designers Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken
QUILT TESTER: Diane Tomlinson
FABRICS are from the Vintage Farmhouse collection by McKenna Ryan for Hoffman California Fabrics.
FINISHED QUILT: 52-1⁄2" square
FINISHED BLOCK: 20" square
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- 1-5⁄8 yards total assorted light batiks (blocks)
- 1 yard dark teal batik (blocks, inner border, outer border)
- 1⁄3 yard each dark green batik and light green batik (blocks)
- 1⁄4 yard each orange batik, purple batik, and light purple batik (blocks)
- 3⁄8 yard each teal batik and cream batik (blocks, middle border)
- 1⁄4 yard blue batik (blocks)
- 1⁄2 yard binding fabric
- 3-1⁄3 yards backing fabric
- 60"-square batting
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted light batiks, cut:
- 30—2-1⁄2×12" strips
- 20—2-1⁄2×9" strips
- 4—2-1⁄2" squares
From dark teal batik, cut:
- 9—2-1⁄2×42" strips
- 40—2-1⁄2" squares
From dark green batik, cut:
- 36—2-1⁄2" squares
From light green batik, cut:
- 40—2-1⁄2" squares
From orange batik, cut:
- 28—2-1⁄2" squares
From purple batik, cut:
- 28—2-1⁄2" squares
From light purple batik, cut:
- 20—2-1⁄2" squares
From teal batik, cut:
- 48—2-1⁄2" squares
From blue batik, cut:
- 12—2-1⁄2" squares
From cream batik, cut:
- 28—2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles
- 4—2-1⁄2" squares
From binding fabric, cut:
- 6—2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
Assemble Blocks
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.
1. Sew together two assorted light batik 2-1⁄2×9" strips to make Strip Set A (Diagram 1). Repeat to make 10 A strip sets total. Cut strip sets into twenty-eight 2-1⁄2"-wide A segments total.
2. Sew together three assorted light batik 2-1⁄2×12" strips to make Strip Set B (Diagram 2). Repeat to make 10 B strip sets total. Cut strip sets into forty 2-1⁄2"-wide B segments total.
3. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out 10 B segments, seven A segments, and one assorted light batik 2-1⁄2" square in nine rows and the following 2-1⁄2" squares in 10 rows:
- 10 dark teal batik
- 9 dark green batik
- 8 light green batik
- 7 orange batik
- 6 purple batik
- 5 light purple batik
- 4 teal batik
- 3 blue batik
- 2 light green batik
- 1 purple batik
4. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block (Diagram 4). The block should be 20-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make four blocks total.
Assemble Quilt Top
- Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for block orientation, lay out blocks in pairs.
2. Sew together pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 40-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
3. Piece and cut dark teal batik 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:
- 2—2-1⁄2×52-1⁄2" outer border strips
- 2—2-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" outer border strips
- 2—2-1⁄2×44-1⁄2" inner border strips
- 2—2-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" inner border strips
4. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 44-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
5. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together eight teal batik 2-1⁄2" squares and seven cream batik 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles to make a short middle border strip. Press seams toward cream batik pieces. The strip should be 2-1⁄2×44-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short middle border strip.
6. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together two cream batik 2-1⁄2" squares, eight teal batik 2-1⁄2" squares, and seven cream batik 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles to make a long middle border strip. Press seams toward cream batik pieces. The strip should be 2-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long middle border strip.
7. Sew short middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add long middle border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 48-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
8. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward outer border.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding strips.