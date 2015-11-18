3D Squares Wall Quilt
Careful placement of black and red prints creates the illusion that the squares are popping off this wall hanging for a fun three-dimensional effect. Fabrics are from the Urban Scandinavian and Urban Scandinavian B+W collections by Kirstyn Cogan and the Suede collection, all from P&B Textiles.
Inspired by Rainbow Connection from designer Marcia Harmening of Happy Stash Quilts
Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke
Materials
- 1⁄2 yard white tone-on-tone (blocks, sashing)
- 4--1⁄4-yard pieces light red-and-white print (blocks)
- 4--1⁄4-yard pieces black-and-white print (blocks)
- 4--1⁄4-yard pieces black tone-on-tone (blocks)
- 4--1⁄4-yard pieces dark red-and-white print (blocks)
- 1⁄4 yard mottled red (sashing, inner border)
- 1⁄8 yard solid black (sashing)
- 1⁄2 yard black stripe (outer border)
- 3⁄8 yard binding fabric
- 1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric
- 41" square batting
Finished quilt: 33" square
Finished block: 11" square
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
Cut Fabrics
From white tone-on-tone, cut:
- 8--2 ×8" strips
- 12--1-1⁄2 ×11-1⁄2" sashing strips
- 8--1-1⁄2 ×8" strips
- 8--1 ×8" strips
From each of two light red-and-white prints, cut:
- 1--4-1⁄2 ×8" strip
- 1--3-1⁄2 ×8" strip
From each remaining light red-and-white print, cut:
- 1--3-1⁄2 ×8" strip
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×8" strip
From each of two black-and-white prints, cut:
- 1--4 ×8" strip
- 1--3 ×8" strip
From each remaining black-and-white print, cut:
- 4--3" squares
From each of two black tone-on-tones, cut:
- 1--4-1⁄2 ×8" strip
- 1--3-1⁄2 ×8" strip
From each remaining black tone-on-tone, cut:
- 1--3-1⁄2 ×8" strip
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×8" strip
From each of two dark red-and-white prints, cut:
- 1--4 ×8" strip
- 1--3 ×8" strip
From each remaining dark red-and-white print, cut:
- 4--3" squares
From mottled red, cut:
- 2--1-1⁄4 ×27" inner border strips
- 2--1-1⁄4 ×25-1⁄2" inner border strips
- 5--1-1⁄2" sashing squares
From solid black, cut:
- 4--1-1⁄2" sashing squares
From black stripe, cut:
- 2--3-1⁄2 ×33" outer border strips
- 2--3-1⁄2 ×27" outer border strips
From binding fabric, cut:
- 4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips
Make Segments A–L
1. Sew together a white tone-on-tone 1×8" strip and a light red-and-white print 2-1⁄2 ×8" strip to make Strip Set A (Diagram 1). Cut strip set into four 1-1⁄2"-wide A segments.
2. Join a white tone-on-tone 1×8" strip and a light red-and-white print 3-1⁄2 ×8" strip to make Strip Set B (Diagram 2). Cut strip set into four 1-1⁄2"-wide B segments.
3. Using white tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×8" strips, black-and-white print 3 ×8" strip, and black-and-white print 4×8" strip, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four 1-1⁄2"-wide C segments and four 1-1⁄2"-wide D segments (diagrams 3 and 4).
4. Using white tone-on-tone 2 ×8" strips, light red-and-white print 4-1⁄2×8" strip, and light red-and-white print 3-1⁄2×8" strip, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four 1-1⁄2"-wide E segments and four 1-1⁄2"-wide F segments (diagrams 5 and 6).
5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make a second set of A–F segments.
6. Using white tone-on-tone 1×8" strips, black tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2 ×8" strip, and black tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2×8" strip, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four 1-1⁄2"-wide G segments and four 1-1⁄2"-wide H segments (diagrams 7 and 8).
7. Using white tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×8" strips, dark red-and-white print 3×8" strip, and dark red-and-white print 4×8" strip, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four 1-1⁄2"-wide I segments and four 1-1⁄2"-wide J segments (diagrams 9 and 10).
8. Using white tone-on-tone 2×8" strips, black tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2 ×8" strip, and black tone-on-tone 4-1⁄2×8" strip, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four 1-1⁄2"-wide K segments and four 1-1⁄2"-wide L segments (diagrams 11 and 12).
9. Repeat steps 6–8 to make a second set of G–L segments.
Assemble Blocks
1. Referring to Diagram 13, join an A segment and a black-and-white print 3" square. Add a B segment.
2. Referring to Diagram 14, sew C–F segments to Step 1 unit in alphabetical order to make a light quarter unit. The unit should be 6" square including seam allowances.
3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make eight light quarter units total (two set of four matching units).
4. Using red-and-white print 3" squares and G–L segments, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make eight dark quarter units (two set of four matching units) (Diagram 15).
5. Referring to Diagram 16, sew together two light quarter units and two dark quarter units in pairs. Join pairs to make a block. The block should be 11-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four blocks total.
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, mottled red 11⁄2" sashing squares, solid black 1-1⁄2" sashing squares, and white tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" sashing strips in five horizontal rows; note orientation of blocks. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing strips. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 25-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
2. Sew mottled red 1-1⁄4 ×25-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add mottled red 1-1⁄4×27" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.
3. Sew black stripe 3-1⁄2 ×27" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add black stripe 3-1⁄2×33" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind quilt with binding strips.