3D Squares Wall Quilt

Careful placement of black and red prints creates the illusion that the squares are popping off this wall hanging for a fun three-dimensional effect. Fabrics are from the Urban Scandinavian and Urban Scandinavian B+W collections by Kirstyn Cogan and the Suede collection, all from P&B Textiles .

Inspired by Rainbow Connection from designer Marcia Harmening of Happy Stash Quilts

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard white tone-on-tone (blocks, sashing)

4--1⁄4-yard pieces light red-and-white print (blocks)

4--1⁄4-yard pieces black-and-white print (blocks)

4--1⁄4-yard pieces black tone-on-tone (blocks)

4--1⁄4-yard pieces dark red-and-white print (blocks)

1⁄4 yard mottled red (sashing, inner border)

1⁄8 yard solid black (sashing)

1⁄2 yard black stripe (outer border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

41" square batting

Finished quilt: 33" square

Finished block: 11" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

From white tone-on-tone, cut:

8--2 ×8" strips

12--1-1⁄2 ×11-1⁄2" sashing strips

8--1-1⁄2 ×8" strips

8--1 ×8" strips

From each of two light red-and-white prints, cut:

1--4-1⁄2 ×8" strip

1--3-1⁄2 ×8" strip

From each remaining light red-and-white print, cut:

1--3-1⁄2 ×8" strip

1--2-1⁄2 ×8" strip

From each of two black-and-white prints, cut:

1--4 ×8" strip

1--3 ×8" strip

From each remaining black-and-white print, cut:

4--3" squares

From each of two black tone-on-tones, cut:

1--4-1⁄2 ×8" strip

1--3-1⁄2 ×8" strip

From each remaining black tone-on-tone, cut:

1--3-1⁄2 ×8" strip

1--2-1⁄2 ×8" strip

From each of two dark red-and-white prints, cut:

1--4 ×8" strip

1--3 ×8" strip

From each remaining dark red-and-white print, cut:

4--3" squares

From mottled red, cut:

2--1-1⁄4 ×27" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄4 ×25-1⁄2" inner border strips

5--1-1⁄2" sashing squares

From solid black, cut:

4--1-1⁄2" sashing squares

From black stripe, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×33" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2 ×27" outer border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Make Segments A–L

1. Sew together a white tone-on-tone 1×8" strip and a light red-and-white print 2-1⁄2 ×8" strip to make Strip Set A (Diagram 1). Cut strip set into four 1-1⁄2"-wide A segments.

100589149_d1_600.jpg

2. Join a white tone-on-tone 1×8" strip and a light red-and-white print 3-1⁄2 ×8" strip to make Strip Set B (Diagram 2). Cut strip set into four 1-1⁄2"-wide B segments.

100589150_d2_600.jpg

3. Using white tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×8" strips, black-and-white print 3 ×8" strip, and black-and-white print 4×8" strip, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four 1-1⁄2"-wide C segments and four 1-1⁄2"-wide D segments (diagrams 3 and 4).

100589151_d3_600.jpg

100589152_d4_600.jpg

4. Using white tone-on-tone 2 ×8" strips, light red-and-white print 4-1⁄2×8" strip, and light red-and-white print 3-1⁄2×8" strip, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four 1-1⁄2"-wide E segments and four 1-1⁄2"-wide F segments (diagrams 5 and 6).

100589153_d5_600.jpg

100589154_d6_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make a second set of A–F segments.

6. Using white tone-on-tone 1×8" strips, black tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2 ×8" strip, and black tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2×8" strip, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four 1-1⁄2"-wide G segments and four 1-1⁄2"-wide H segments (diagrams 7 and 8).

100589155_d7_600.jpg

100589156_d8_600.jpg

7. Using white tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×8" strips, dark red-and-white print 3×8" strip, and dark red-and-white print 4×8" strip, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four 1-1⁄2"-wide I segments and four 1-1⁄2"-wide J segments (diagrams 9 and 10).

100589157_d9_600.jpg

100589158_d10_600.jpg

8. Using white tone-on-tone 2×8" strips, black tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2 ×8" strip, and black tone-on-tone 4-1⁄2×8" strip, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four 1-1⁄2"-wide K segments and four 1-1⁄2"-wide L segments (diagrams 11 and 12).

100589159_d11_600.jpg

100589160_d12_600.jpg

9. Repeat steps 6–8 to make a second set of G–L segments.

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 13, join an A segment and a black-and-white print 3" square. Add a B segment.

100589161_d13_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 14, sew C–F segments to Step 1 unit in alphabetical order to make a light quarter unit. The unit should be 6" square including seam allowances.

100589162_d14_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make eight light quarter units total (two set of four matching units).

4. Using red-and-white print 3" squares and G–L segments, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make eight dark quarter units (two set of four matching units) (Diagram 15).

100589163_d15_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 16, sew together two light quarter units and two dark quarter units in pairs. Join pairs to make a block. The block should be 11-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four blocks total.

100589164_d16_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, mottled red 11⁄2" sashing squares, solid black 1-1⁄2" sashing squares, and white tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" sashing strips in five horizontal rows; note orientation of blocks. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing strips. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 25-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589165_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew mottled red 1-1⁄4 ×25-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add mottled red 1-1⁄4×27" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Sew black stripe 3-1⁄2 ×27" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add black stripe 3-1⁄2×33" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.