1930's Rail Fence Wall Hanging

Use cheerful 1930s reproduction prints in a delightful wall hanging. To bring a little calm to the many small prints, choose mottled prints for the triangle-squares. Fabrics are from the Toy Chest Conversationals, Toy Chest Florals, and Vintage Solids II collections, all by Sara Morgan for Washington Street Studio .

Inspired by Stairsteps from designer Jo Kramer of Jo's Country Junction

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard mottled cream print (triangle-squares)

2⁄3 yard total assorted mottled prints (triangle-squares)

7--18×22" (fat quarter) pieces assorted prints (Rail Fence units)

1⁄4 yard yellow print (inner border)

1⁄2 yard purple print (outer border)

3⁄8 yard binding print

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

47×55" batting

Finished quilt: 38-1⁄2 ×46-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 4" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From mottled cream print, cut:

160--1-7⁄8" squares

From assorted mottled prints, cut:

160--1-7⁄8" squares

From assorted prints, cut:

60--1-1⁄2 ×21" strips

From yellow print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" inner border strips

From purple print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

From binding print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Make Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each mottled cream print 1-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked mottled cream print square atop an assorted mottled print 1-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

100589672_d1_600.jpg

3. Cut Step 2 pair apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each should be 1-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 320 triangle-squares total.

Assemble Rail Fence Units

1. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together three assorted print 1-1⁄2 ×21" strips to make a strip set. Cut strip set into four 4-1⁄2"-wide Rail Fence units. Each unit should be 4-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100589673_d2_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 80 Rail Fence units total.

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out four triangle-squares and a Rail Fence unit; note orientation of triangle-squares. Join triangle-squares in a row. Sew together the row and the Rail Fence unit to make Block B. The block should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 40 B blocks total.

100589674_d3_600.jpg

2. Reversing direction of triangle-squares, repeat Step 1 to make 40 A blocks (Diagram 4).

100589675_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate B and A blocks, rotating B blocks as shown, in 10 rows.

100589676_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 32-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Sew yellow print 1-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add yellow print 1-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

5. Cut and piece purple print 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2×42-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--2-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" outer border strips

6. Sew long purple print outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short purple print outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.