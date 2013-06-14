Three-Color Quilts
Consider limiting your next project to three colors. Try a classic combination or a surprising mix. Regardless, color will be the star of the finished work.
Lemon Bars
Capture the fresh feeling of cool summer breezes wafting through a flower garden in the bright quilt. Yellow and blue floral prints create a magical maze with Nine-Patch and Snowball blocks.
Sort by Color
With easy-to-make-and-use templates and careful color placement, you can create the illusion of stacked hexagons in a spectrum of hues.
Prairie House Stars
Alternate Sawtooth Star and Double Four-Patch blocks in rich reds, browns, and creams for a cozy throw.
Pinwheel Romance
Fall in love with easy-to-piece coral pinwheels. Careful fabric placement and selective quilting allow these subtle spinners to emerge at block intersections.
Straight Furrows Log Cabin
Log Cabin blocks composed of bright orange and aqua prints and solid gray form scrappy-looking stripes across this wall hanging.
Neutral Appeal
A small throw can add a dash of color to a room that has a neutral color palette.
Bluesy Burgoyne
Civil War reproduction fabrics in blues, browns, and creams make a cozy wall hanging. Using a variety of the same three colors creates a controlled scrappy look.
Harvest Rows
Halloween hues and striped sashing set the tone for a scrappy quilt composed of vertical strips.
Striking Stars
Sashing units become the star of this wall hanging. Four Square-in-a-Square blocks provide the perfect foil for the five stars formed by the sashing.
3D Squares Wall Quilt
Careful placement of black and red prints creates the illusion that the squares are popping off this wall hanging for a fun three-dimensional effect.
Glimpses of the Garden
Showcase framed fussy-cut prints in a fresh wall hanging. A simple green, orange, and cream color palette helps the flowers bloom brightly.
Button Blooms
Celebrate the flowers of May with a table topper. Large rickrack is a creative touch, while a sprinkling of pink buttons adds texture.
Light Tricks
A fussy-cut ombré print background draws the eye into light spots, making the bright reds and yellows pop off the quilt like 3D shapes. Large floral prints stand out when cut into giant diamonds.
Sherbet Rail Fence
Make a cheerful summer throw of cleverly arranged Rail Fence blocks. Cheerful sherbet-tone prints in pink, orange, and white liven up this traditional, easy-to-piece pattern.
Fresh Four-Patch Table Topper
Four-Patch blocks and setting squares team up for a fabulous table topper. Lime greens balance perfectly with black and white prints.
Framed Rectangles Quilt
Sweet pink florals add a romantic touch to black and white rectangular blocks.
Batik Ocean Waves Quilt
Gold triangles in one corner of each Ocean Waves block of blue and cream batiks create contrasting pinwheels when the quilt top is assembled.
Pastoral Countryside
Add touches of elegance and sophistication to your quilt with a simple color palette of red, black, and white. In this wall hanging a toile print takes center stage among subtle overall prints.
High Light
Giant blocks, each created from just five large pieces of black, white, and bright yellow, make this zesty quilt a snap to complete.
Wheel of Fortune
A scrappy circle composed of a variety of blues, greens, and browns is the standout of this project. A fun border of smaller spheres and arches continues the rounded motif for a table topper with a whimsical look.
Striking Black-and-White Quilt
Opposites attract attention on this mostly black-and-white batiks throw. A splash of red in the sashing and border accents the quilt perfectly!
Floral and Paisley Chain Quilt
Join yellow and blue blocks and cream rectangles to form a quilt top with a chain design.
Checkerboard Nine-Patch
Nine-Patch blocks in pinks, purples, and yellows give a simple quilt a mod vibe.
Little Sawtooth Stars
Black and turquoise stars stand out against a white background in this cute table topper.
Three-Color Pinwheels
Use a black and white background to draw attention to red Pinwheel units.
Crazy Stars
Discover the "crazy" way of making stars-no precise matching points and no paper piecing. Bright pinks and bold black-and-white prints make a standout wall hanging.
Prism-Edge Table Topper
Make a one-block table topper that has an intricate ice cream cone border. Four-patch blocks in pink and black add a pop of color.
Log Cabin Table Runner
Stitch a 12-block table runner using Log Cabin blocks in a color scheme of purple, green, and cream.
Squares and Strips Table Runner
The light background in this table runner provides room for pizzazz with black and red scrappy prints.