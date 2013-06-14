Three-Color Quilts

American Patchwork & Quilting Editors June 14, 2013

Consider limiting your next project to three colors. Try a classic combination or a surprising mix. Regardless, color will be the star of the finished work.

Lemon Bars

Capture the fresh feeling of cool summer breezes wafting through a flower garden in the bright quilt. Yellow and blue floral prints create a magical maze with Nine-Patch and Snowball blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Sort by Color

With easy-to-make-and-use templates and careful color placement, you can create the illusion of stacked hexagons in a spectrum of hues.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Prairie House Stars

Alternate Sawtooth Star and Double Four-Patch blocks in rich reds, browns, and creams for a cozy throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Pinwheel Romance

Fall in love with easy-to-piece coral pinwheels. Careful fabric placement and selective quilting allow these subtle spinners to emerge at block intersections.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Straight Furrows Log Cabin

Log Cabin blocks composed of bright orange and aqua prints and solid gray form scrappy-looking stripes across this wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Neutral Appeal

A small throw can add a dash of color to a room that has a neutral color palette.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Bluesy Burgoyne

Civil War reproduction fabrics in blues, browns, and creams make a cozy wall hanging. Using a variety of the same three colors creates a controlled scrappy look.

 Get the free quilt pattern here.

Harvest Rows

Halloween hues and striped sashing set the tone for a scrappy quilt composed of vertical strips.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Striking Stars

Sashing units become the star of this wall hanging. Four Square-in-a-Square blocks provide the perfect foil for the five stars formed by the sashing.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

3D Squares Wall Quilt

Careful placement of black and red prints creates the illusion that the squares are popping off this wall hanging for a fun three-dimensional effect.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Glimpses of the Garden

Showcase framed fussy-cut prints in a fresh wall hanging. A simple green, orange, and cream color palette helps the flowers bloom brightly.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Button Blooms

Celebrate the flowers of May with a table topper. Large rickrack is a creative touch, while a sprinkling of pink buttons adds texture.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Light Tricks

A fussy-cut ombré print background draws the eye into light spots, making the bright reds and yellows pop off the quilt like 3D shapes. Large floral prints stand out when cut into giant diamonds.

Get the instructions here.

Sherbet Rail Fence

Make a cheerful summer throw of cleverly arranged Rail Fence blocks. Cheerful sherbet-tone prints in pink, orange, and white liven up this traditional, easy-to-piece pattern.

Get the instructions here.

Fresh Four-Patch Table Topper

Four-Patch blocks and setting squares team up for a fabulous table topper. Lime greens balance perfectly with black and white prints.

Get the instructions here.

Framed Rectangles Quilt

Sweet pink florals add a romantic touch to black and white rectangular blocks.

Get the instructions here.

Batik Ocean Waves Quilt

Gold triangles in one corner of each Ocean Waves block of blue and cream batiks create contrasting pinwheels when the quilt top is assembled.

Get the instructions here.

Pastoral Countryside

Add touches of elegance and sophistication to your quilt with a simple color palette of red, black, and white. In this wall hanging a toile print takes center stage among subtle overall prints.

Get the instructions here.

High Light

Giant blocks, each created from just five large pieces of black, white, and bright yellow, make this zesty quilt a snap to complete.

Get the instructions here.

Wheel of Fortune

A scrappy circle composed of a variety of blues, greens, and browns is the standout of this project. A fun border of smaller spheres and arches continues the rounded motif for a table topper with a whimsical look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Striking Black-and-White Quilt

Opposites attract attention on this mostly black-and-white batiks throw. A splash of red in the sashing and border accents the quilt perfectly!

Get the instructions here.

Floral and Paisley Chain Quilt

Join yellow and blue blocks and cream rectangles to form a quilt top with a chain design.

Get the instructions here.

Checkerboard Nine-Patch

Nine-Patch blocks in pinks, purples, and yellows give a simple quilt a mod vibe.

Get the instructions here.

Little Sawtooth Stars

Black and turquoise stars stand out against a white background in this cute table topper.

Get the instructions here.

Three-Color Pinwheels

Use a black and white background to draw attention to red Pinwheel units.

Get the instructions here.

Crazy Stars

Discover the "crazy" way of making stars-no precise matching points and no paper piecing. Bright pinks and bold black-and-white prints make a standout wall hanging.

Get the instructions here.

Prism-Edge Table Topper

Make a one-block table topper that has an intricate ice cream cone border. Four-patch blocks in pink and black add a pop of color.

Get the instructions here.

Log Cabin Table Runner

Stitch a 12-block table runner using Log Cabin blocks in a color scheme of purple, green, and cream.

Get the instructions here.

Squares and Strips Table Runner

The light background in this table runner provides room for pizzazz with black and red scrappy prints.

Get the instructions here.

By American Patchwork & Quilting Editors