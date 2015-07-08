It's never too early to start making Christmas presents. To create this table runner, sew together three blocks using a Log Cabin variation and add borders. Fabrics are from the Peace on Earth collection by Ro Gregg for Paintbrush Studio .

Inspired by Logging On from designer Lynette Jensen

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

1⁄2 yard multicolor ornament print (blocks, outer border)

1⁄3 yard pink diamond print (blocks)

1⁄8 yard each of green snowflake print, red-and-gold floral, red tone-on-tone, green tone-on-tone, green diamond print, red dove print, red reindeer print, and red damask (blocks, inner border)

1⁄4 yard green damask (blocks, inner border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-3⁄8 yards backing fabric

32×48" batting

Finished quilt: 23-1⁄2×40"

Finished blocks: 10-1⁄2×15"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seams toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From multicolor ornament print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×34" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2×23-1⁄2" outer border strips

3--5" squares

From pink diamond print, cut:

3--5" squares

From green snowflake print, cut:

3--2×5" strips

From red-and-gold floral, cut:

3--2×6-1⁄2" strips

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

3--2×12-1⁄2" strips

From green tone-on-tone, cut:

3--2×8" strips

From green diamond print, cut:

3--2×14" strips

From red dove print, cut:

3--2×9-1⁄2" strips

From red reindeer print, cut:

3--2×15-1⁄2" strips

From red damask, cut:

1--1-1⁄2×32" inner border strip

1--1-1⁄2×17-1⁄2" inner border strip

From green damask, cut:

1--1-1⁄2×32" inner border strip

1--1-1⁄2×17-1⁄2" inner border strip

3--2×11" strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Join a multicolor ornament print 5" square and a pink diamond 5" square (Diagram 1).

100588320_d1_600.jpg

2. Add a green snowflake print 2×5" strip to right edge of Step 1 unit (Diagram 2).

100588321_d2_600.jpg

3. Add a green damask 2×11" strip to bottom of Step 2 unit (Diagram 3).

100588322_d3_600.jpg

4. Sew a red-and-gold floral 2×6-1⁄2" strip to left edge of Step 3 unit (Diagram 4).

100588323_d4_600.jpg

5. Sew a red tone-on-tone 2×12-1⁄2" strip to top edge of Step 4 unit (Diagram 5).

100588324_d5_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 6, continue adding strips in sequence to make a block. Press all seams toward just-added strips. The block should be 15-1⁄2×11" including seam allowances.

100588325_d6_600.jpg

7. Repeat steps 1–6 to make three blocks total. Note: Quilt tester Jan Ragaller added interest by switching the positions of the 5" squares in one of the three blocks.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks.

100588326_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 15-1⁄2×32" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew green and red damask 1-1⁄2×32" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add green and red damask 1-1⁄2×17-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew multicolor ornament print 3-1⁄2×34" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add multicolor ornament print 3-1⁄2×23-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.