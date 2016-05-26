Woven Colors

Alternating bright print and white squares establishes a woven look in this table runner. Using large-scale florals for some of the white prints provides variation to the color sets. Fabrics are from the Wildflower collection by Judy and Judel Niemeyer for Timeless Treasures Fabrics .

Inspired by Tapestry from designer Karen Snyder of Anna Lena's

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard white tone-on-tone (quilt center)

1⁄8 yard each purple, olive, yellow-green, light blue, dark blue, light teal, dark teal, and mint green prints (quilt center)

1⁄4 yard white floral (quilt center)

1⁄4 yard black floral (border)

1⁄3 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

27×45" batting

Finished quilt: 19×37"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white tone-on-tone, cut:

8--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

50--1-1⁄2" squares

From purple print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×42" strip

From olive print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From yellow-green print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

4--1-1⁄2" squares

From light blue print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

8--1-1⁄2" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

4--1-1⁄2" squares

From light teal print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

4--1-1⁄2" squares

From dark teal print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

4--1-1⁄2" squares

From mint green print, cut:

22--1-1⁄2" squares

From white floral, cut:

70--1-1⁄2" squares

From black floral, cut:

2--2 ×34" border strips

2--2 ×19" border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Segments A–D

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two white tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips and the purple print 1-1⁄2×42" strip to make Strip Set A. Repeat to make a second A strip set. Cut strip sets into 30-1-1⁄2"-wide A segments.

100589654_d1_600.jpg

2. Join an olive print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip and a yellow-green print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip to make Strip Set B (Diagram 2). Repeat to make a second B strip set. Cut strip sets into 40-1-1⁄2"-wide B segments.

100589655_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together one white tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip, one light blue print 1-1⁄2×42" strip, and one dark blue print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip to make Strip Set C. Repeat to make a second C strip set. Cut strip set into 36-1-1⁄2"-wide C segments.

100589656_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together one light teal print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip, one white tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×42" strip, and one dark teal print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip to make Strip Set D. Repeat to make a second D strip set. Cut strip set into 40-1-1⁄2"-wide D segments.

100589657_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Center Assembly Diagram, lay out segments A–D and all 1-1⁄2" squares in 36 diagonal rows. Rows 1 and 36 should consist of a single white floral square. Rows 2–35 should begin and end with a white floral square.

100589658_qcad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each diagonal row. Press seams away from white tone-on-tone and white floral pieces.

3. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

4. Trim edges of quilt top 1⁄4" from points of squares (Diagram 5). The trimmed quilt center should be 16×34" including seam allowances.

100589659_d5_600.jpg

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew black floral 2×34" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add black floral 2×19" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

100589660_qad_600.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.