Wool Flower Table Topper

If working with wool is new to you, designer Avis Shirer's table mat is the perfect project to get you started.

Materials

23" square black felted wool (appliqué foundation)

8×10" piece moss green felted wool (stem appliqués)

10" square olive green felted wool (leaf appliqués)

14" square burgundy check felted wool (flower appliqués)

8" square dark red felted wool (flower appliqués, center circle)

12" square dark gold felted wool (bud and flower appliqués)

6" square light gold felted wool (bud appliqués)

1/4 yard red stripe (binding)

27" square backing fabric

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 23" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics unless otherwise specified.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut the Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. (Download PDF for patterns.)

To felt wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cold-rinse cycle. Machine-dry on high heat and steam-press.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out fusible-web shapes roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From moss green wool, cut:

4 each of patterns A, B, and C

From olive green wool, cut:

4 each of patterns D and D reversed

From burgundy check wool, cut:

4 each of patterns E and G

1 of Pattern L

From dark red wool, cut:

4 of Pattern F

From dark gold wool, cut:

1 each of patterns J, J reversed, K, and K reversed

8 of Pattern H

From light gold wool, cut:

4 each of patterns I and I reversed

From red stripe, cut:

3 -- 2-1/2x42" binding strips

Appliqué Quilt Top

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position all appliqués on black wool 23" square. Fuse all pieces in place.

img_maltesetablematlg_3.jpg

2. Using matching thread and working from bottom layer to top, machine-blanket-stitch around each appliqué to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top and backing; baste around raw edges. (Designer Avis Shirer did not quilt her table topper.)

2. Bind with red stripe binding strips.