Winter Wonderland

Bring the outdoors in where it's nice and toasty with an ice-capped table runner.

Designer: Jen Daly

Materials

* 3⁄8 yard total assorted dark blue prints and plaids (blocks)

* 7⁄8 yard total assorted cream prints and stripes (blocks)

* 3⁄8 yard total assorted light blue prints (tree rows)

* 1⁄4 yard total assorted dark green prints and plaids (tree rows)

* Assorted brown print scraps (tree rows)

* 5⁄8 yard dark blue dot (sashing, border, binding)

* 2 yards backing fabric

* 27×68" batting

* Perle cotton No. 8: white

Finished table runner: 18-1⁄2 ×59-1⁄2"

Finished block: 3-3⁄4" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From assorted dark blue prints and plaids, cut:

* 192--1-1⁄2" squares

From assorted cream prints and stripes, cut:

* 48--4-1⁄4" squares

From assorted light blue prints, cut:

* 6 of Pattern B

* 2 each of patterns A and A reversed

* 6--1-1⁄4 ×3-3⁄4" rectangles

* 4--1-1⁄4 ×2-1⁄8" rectangles

From assorted dark green prints and plaids, cut:

* 8 of Pattern B

From assorted brown print scraps, cut:

* 8--1×1-1⁄4" rectangles

From dark blue dot, cut:

* 4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

* 4--2×42" strips for border

* 2--1-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" sashing strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each dark blue print and plaid 1-1⁄2" square.

2. Align a marked dark blue print or plaid square with one corner of a cream print or stripe 4-1⁄4" square (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line. Trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. In same manner, add marked dark blue print or plaid squares to remaining corners of cream print or stripe square to make a Snowball block. The block should be 4-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100527934_d1_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make 48 Snowball blocks total.

Assemble Tree Rows

1. Referring to Diagram 2 for placement, lay out one light blue print A triangle, one light blue print A reversed triangle, three light blue print B triangles, two light blue print 1-1⁄4 ×2-1⁄8" rectangles, three light blue print 1-1⁄4 ×3-3⁄4" rectangles, four dark green print or plaid B triangles, and four brown print 1×1-1⁄4" rectangles in two rows.

100527935_d2_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward light blue print triangles and rectangles.

3. Join rows to make a tree row. Press seam in one direction. The tree row should be 15-1⁄2 ×4-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make a second tree row.

Assemble Table Runner Top

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, sew together Snowball blocks in 12 rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make table runner center. Press seams in one direction. The table runner center should be 15-1⁄2 ×45-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

2. Add dark blue dot sashing strips to short edges of table runner center. Press seams toward sashing.

3. Join tree rows to short edges of table runner center, noting position of tree tops. Press seams toward sashing.

4. Cut and piece dark blue dot 2×42" strips to make:

* 2--2×56-1⁄2" border strips

* 2--2×18-1⁄2" border strips

5. Sew long border strips to long edges of table runner center. Join short border strips to remaining edges to complete table runner top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Jen Daly used white perle cotton and a long running stitch to outline quilt 1⁄4" inside each Snowball block and in the light blue pieces around the trees.

3. Bind with dark blue dot binding strips.