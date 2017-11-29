Winter Plaids

Keep a little one warm with a flannel quilt that celebrates plaids! Fabrics are from the Mad for Plaid collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott .

Inspired by Plaid to Meet You from designer Tonya Alexander

Quilt tester: Monique Dillard

Materials

* 1⁄2 yard each black flannel and white plaid flannel (blocks, setting triangles, binding)

* 1⁄4 yard each gray flannel and gray plaid flannel (blocks, corner triangles)

* 1⁄8 yard black plaid flannel (inner border)

* 1⁄2 yard red plaid flannel (outer border)

* 1 yard backing fabric

* 36" square batting

Finished quilt: 27-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From black flannel, cut:

* 2--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

* 3--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From gray flannel, cut:

* 3--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From gray plaid flannel, cut:

* 1--6 -1⁄2" square

* 2--5-1⁄8" squares, cut in half diagonally for four corner triangles

From white plaid flannel, cut:

* 1--9 -3⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for four setting triangles total

From black plaid flannel, cut:

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×19-1⁄2" inner border strips

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×17-1⁄2" inner border strips

From red plaid flannel, cut:

* 2--4-1⁄2 ×27-1⁄2" outer border strips

* 2--4-1⁄2 ×19-1⁄2" outer border strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together three black 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips and three gray 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips, alternating colors, to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction. Cut strip set into twenty-four 1-1⁄2"-wide segments.

100580860_tip1_web.jpg

2. Lay out six segments, alternating their orientation (Diagram 2). Sew together the segments to make a block (Diagram 3). Press seams in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four blocks total.

100580861_tip2_web.jpg

100580862_tip3_web.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, gray plaid 6-1⁄2" square, and white plaid setting triangles in three diagonal rows.

100200852_qad_web_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in diagonal rows, pressing seams toward gray plaid 6-1⁄2" square and white plaid triangles.

3. Join rows, pressing seams in one direction. Add gray plaid corner triangles to make quilt center. The quilt center should be 17-1⁄2" square including seam allowance.

4. Sew black plaid 1-1⁄2 ×17-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add black plaid 1-1⁄2 ×19-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. Quilt center should be 19-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

5. Sew red plaid 4-1⁄2 ×19-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add red plaid 4-1⁄2 ×27-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Studio Educator Vicki Hoth used rulers to machine-quilt straight lines in the corner triangles and an X in each black and gray small square to give the quilt an argyle look (Quilting Diagram). She stitched spirals in the setting triangles and a serpentine stitch following the fabric design in the borders to add some softness to the hard edges. She completely the quilting with a windmill design in the center square.

100200853_quilting_web_0.jpg

3. Bind with black binding strips.