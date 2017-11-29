Winter Plaids

Keep a little one warm with a flannel quilt that celebrates plaids! Fabrics are from the Mad for Plaid collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott.

November 29, 2017
Advertisement
Download this Project

Inspired by Plaid to Meet You from designer Tonya Alexander

Quilt tester: Monique Dillard

Materials

*    1⁄2 yard each black flannel and white plaid flannel (blocks, setting triangles, binding)

*    1⁄4 yard each gray flannel and gray plaid flannel (blocks, corner triangles)

*    1⁄8 yard black plaid flannel (inner border)

*    1⁄2 yard red plaid flannel (outer border)

*    1 yard backing fabric

*    36" square batting

Finished quilt: 27-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From black flannel, cut:

*    2--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

*    3--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From gray flannel, cut:

*    3--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From gray plaid flannel, cut:

*    1--6 -1⁄2" square

*    2--5-1⁄8" squares, cut in half diagonally for four corner triangles

From white plaid flannel, cut:

*    1--9 -3⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for four setting triangles total

From black plaid flannel, cut:

*    2--1-1⁄2 ×19-1⁄2" inner border strips

*    2--1-1⁄2 ×17-1⁄2" inner border strips

From red plaid flannel, cut:

*    2--4-1⁄2 ×27-1⁄2" outer border strips

*    2--4-1⁄2 ×19-1⁄2" outer border strips

Assemble Blocks

1.     Sew together three black 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips and three gray 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips, alternating colors, to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction. Cut strip set into twenty-four 1-1⁄2"-wide segments.

2.     Lay out six segments, alternating their orientation (Diagram 2). Sew together the segments to make a block (Diagram 3). Press seams in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1.     Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, gray plaid 6-1⁄2" square, and white plaid setting triangles in three diagonal rows.

2.     Sew together pieces in diagonal rows, pressing seams toward gray plaid 6-1⁄2" square and white plaid triangles.

3.     Join rows, pressing seams in one direction. Add gray plaid corner triangles to make quilt center. The quilt center should be 17-1⁄2" square including seam allowance.

4.     Sew black plaid 1-1⁄2 ×17-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add black plaid 1-1⁄2 ×19-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. Quilt center should be 19-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

5.     Sew red plaid 4-1⁄2 ×19-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add red plaid 4-1⁄2 ×27-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1.     Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2.     Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Studio Educator Vicki Hoth used rulers to machine-quilt straight lines in the corner triangles and an X in each black and gray small square to give the quilt an argyle look (Quilting Diagram). She stitched spirals in the setting triangles and a serpentine stitch following the fabric design in the borders to add some softness to the hard edges. She completely the quilting with a windmill design in the center square.

3.     Bind with black binding strips.

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com