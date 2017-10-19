Winter Cabin

Use a straight furrows setting for Log Cabin blocks in an icy winter color scheme to create a striking seasonal table runner. Fabrics are from the Winter Blossom collection by Hoffman California Fabrics .

Inspired by Cabin Flurries from designers Julie Wurzer of Patch Abilities and Merry Backes of Merry's Stitchins

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

* 16--5 ×11" pieces or 7⁄8 yard total assorted red and gray prints (blocks)

* 16--5×11" pieces or 7⁄8 yard total assorted white and light gray prints (blocks)

* 1⁄4 yard poinsettia print

* 3⁄8 yard binding fabric

* 1-3⁄8 yards backing fabric

* 25×49" batting

Finished size: 16-1⁄2×40-1⁄2"

Finished block: 4" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted red and gray prints, cut:

* 24--1×4-1⁄2" strips

* 24--1×4" strips

* 24--1× 3-1⁄2" strips

* 24--1× 3" strips

* 24--1× 2-1⁄2" strips

* 24--1× 2" strips

* 24--1-1⁄2" squares

From assorted white and light gray prints, cut:

* 24--1×4" strips

* 24--1× 3-1⁄2" strips

* 24--1× 3" strips

* 24--1× 2-1⁄2" strips

* 24--1× 2" strips

* 24--1×1-1⁄2" strips

From poinsettia print, cut:

* 2--8-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" rectangles

From binding fabric, cut:

* 4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Join a red print 1-1⁄2" square and a white or light gray print 1×1-1⁄2" strip (Diagram 1).

100580747_d1_web.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, add a white or light gray print 1×2" strip to left-hand edge of Step 1 unit.

100580748_d2_web.jpg

3. Sew a red or gray print 1×2" strip to top edge of Step 2 unit (Diagram 3).

100580749_d3_web.jpg

4. Add a red or gray print 1×2-1⁄2" strip to right-hand edge of Step 3 unit (Diagram 4).

100580750_d4_web.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, continue adding assorted white or light gray print strips and assorted red or gray print strips in clockwise direction to make a block. Press all seams away from center. The block should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580751_d5_web.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 24 blocks total.

Assemble Table Runner Top

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in four rows. Sew together blocks in rows; press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make table runner center. Press seams in one direction. The table runner center should be 16-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100580752_qad_web.jpg

2. Join a poinsettia print 8-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" rectangle to each short edge of table runner center to complete table runner top. Press seams toward rectangles.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.