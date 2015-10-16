Winter Blues

Make classic Churn Dash blocks in an icy color palette for a stunning winter table topper. Fabrics are from the Cold Spell prints and batiks collections from Laundry Basket Quilts for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Hues of Blue from designer Sherri McConnell

Quilt tester: Jody Sanders

Materials

5--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted cream prints and batiks (blocks)

5--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted blue prints and batiks (blocks)

16--precut 5" squares assorted cream prints and batiks (blocks)

16--precut 5" squares assorted blue prints and batiks (blocks)

1⁄4 yard blue swirl batik (border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

7⁄8 yard backing fabric

30" square batting

Finished quilt: 21-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width and precut 5" squares.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted cream print or batik 1⁄8-yard piece, cut:

2--2-7⁄8" squares

4--2-1⁄2" squares

From each assorted blue print or batik 1⁄8-yard piece, cut:

2--2-7⁄8" squares

1--2-1⁄2" square

From each assorted cream print or batik 5" square, cut:

2--1-7⁄8" squares

4--1-1⁄2" squares

From each assorted blue print or batik 5" square, cut:

2--1-7⁄8" squares

1--1-1⁄2" square

From blue swirl batik, cut:

2--2×21-1⁄2" border strips

2--2×18-1⁄2" border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Churn Dash Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream print or batik 2-7⁄8" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked cream print or batik square atop an assorted blue print or batik 2-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

100589064_d1_600.jpg

3. Cut apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares (Diagram 1). Each should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 using matching blue print or batik 2-7⁄8" square to make four matching triangle-squares total.

5. Repeat steps 2–4 to make 20 triangle-squares total (five sets of four matching triangle-squares).

6. For one large Churn Dash block, gather four matching triangle-squares, one blue print or batik 2-1⁄2" square, and four cream print or batik 2-1⁄2" squares that match the triangle-squares.

7. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together Step 6 pieces in three horizontal rows. Join rows to make a large Churn Dash block. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589065_d2_600.jpg

8. Repeat steps 6 and 7 to make five large Churn Dash blocks total.

9. Referring to Step 1, mark diagonal lines on all cream print or batik 1-7⁄8" squares.

10. Referring to steps 2–4, use marked cream print or batik 1-7⁄8" squares and assorted blue print or batik 1-7⁄8" squares to make 64 triangle-squares total (16 sets of four matching triangle-squares). Each triangle-square should be 1-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

11. Referring to Step 7, use four matching triangle-squares, one blue print or batik 1-1⁄2" square, and four cream print or batik 1-1⁄2" squares that match the triangle-squares to make a small Churn Dash block. The block should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

12. Repeat Step 11 to make 16 small Churn Dash blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together four small Churn Dash blocks in pairs. Join pairs to make a Churn Dash unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589066_d3_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make four Churn Dash units total.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate large Churn Dash blocks and Churn Dash units in three horizontal rows.

100589067_qad_600_0.jpg

4. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward large Churn Dash blocks.

5. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 18-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

Join blue swirl batik 2×18-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add blue swirl batik 2×21-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.