Wee Wonder

Try a scrappy mini quilt featuring small prints in creatively arranged small units. Fabrics are from the New Hope collection by Jo Morton for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Tiny Treasures from designer Monique Dillard

Quilt tester: Jody Sanders

Materials

* 18×21" (fat quarter) cream print (blocks)

* 10" square yellow print (blocks)

* 1⁄4 yard each assorted green, red, and black prints (blocks)

* 9×21" (fat eighth) tan print (sashing)

* 9×21" (fat eighth) red floral (sashing, inner border)

* 18×21" (fat quarter) black print (outer border)

* 18×21" (fat quarter) binding fabric

* 2⁄3 yard backing fabric

* 22" square batting

Finished quilt: 15-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 5" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From cream print, cut:

* 80--1-1⁄2" squares

From yellow print, cut:

* 20--1-1⁄2" squares

From assorted green prints, cut:

* 16--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From assorted red prints, cut:

* 16--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From assorted black prints, cut:

* 16--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From tan print, cut:

* 4--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" sashing strips

From red floral, cut:

* 2--1×12-1⁄2" inner border strips

* 2--1×11-1⁄2" inner border strips

* 1--1-1⁄2" square

From black print, cut:

* 2--2×15-1⁄2" outer border strips

* 2--2×12-1⁄2" outer border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

* 4--2-1⁄2 × 21" binding strips

Assemble Flying Geese Units

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of all cream print 1-1⁄2" squares and 16 yellow print 1-1⁄2" squares.

2. Align a marked cream print square with one end of an assorted green print 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4" and press open attached triangle. Add a second marked cream print square to opposite end of rectangle to make a Flying Geese Unit A. Repeat to make 16 A units total.

100580867_d1_web.jpg

3. Using marked cream print squares and assorted red print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat Step 2 to make 16 Flying Geese B units total (Diagram 2).

100580866_d2_web.jpg

4. Using marked cream print and yellow print squares, and assorted black print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat Step 2 to make 16 Flying Geese C units total (Diagram 3).

100580865_d3

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather four Flying Geese A units, four Flying Geese B units, four Flying Geese C units, and one yellow print 1-1⁄2" square.

2. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, lay out pieces in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block (Diagram 4). The block should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580868_blk

100580864_d4

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, tan print 1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" sashing strips, and red floral 1-1⁄2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward sashing strips. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 11-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580863_qad

2. Sew red floral 1×11-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt top. Add red floral 1×12-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Sew black print 2×12-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt top. Add black print 2×15-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.