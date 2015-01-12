Use blue, green, and brown prints to create dreamy star blocks. The natural colors give the impression that the stars are sparkling down through a forest canopy. Fabrics are from the Birchtree Lane collection by Jenni Calo for Connecting Threads .

Walk in the Woods

Inspired by Splash of Sparkle from designer Sherri McConnell

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

18--10" squares assorted prints in blue, green, and brown (blocks)

1⁄4 yard blue leaf print (border)

1⁄3 yard binding fabric

3⁄4 yard backing fabric

27" square batting

Finished quilt: 21-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each of nine assorted prints, cut:

1--2-1⁄2" square

8--1-1⁄2" squares

From each of remaining nine assorted prints, cut:

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From blue leaf print, cut:

2--2×21-1⁄2" border strips

2--2×18-1⁄2" border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Star Point Units

1. Gather eight matching assorted print 1-1⁄2" squares and four matching 2-1⁄2" squares of a second assorted print.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each 1-1⁄2" square.

3. Align a marked square with one corner of a 2-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Open attached triangle and press seam open.

100605701_d1_600.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 to add a matching marked assorted print square to adjacent corner to make a star point unit (Diagram 2; again note direction of drawn line). The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100605702_d2_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–3 to make four matching star point units total.

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 36 star point units total (nine sets of four matching units).

Assemble Star Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out four matching star point units, the print 2-1⁄2" square that matches the star points, and the four 2-1⁄2" squares that match the star background in three horizontal rows.

100605703_d3_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from star point units. Join rows to make a star block; press seams in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make nine star blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three horizontal rows.

100605704_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 18-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew blue leaf print 2×18-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add blue leaf print 2×21-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Bind with binding strips.