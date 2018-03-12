Vivid Hexagon Table Topper

Pack a colorful punch with bold floral hexagons that bloom against a solid purple background. Fabrics are from the Henley Orange collection by Philip Jacobs for Kaffe Fassett Collective by FreeSpirit .

Inspired by: Enduring Legacy from designer Sherri McConnell of A Quilting Life

Quilt tester: Jody Sanders

Finished quilt: 27-1/2×34-1/2"

Finished block: 7" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

▫ 1--12" square orange geometric print (flower unit centers)

▫ 7⁄8 yard total assorted bright prints in pink, yellow, and orange (flower unit petals)

▫ 2⁄3 yard solid purple (block backgrounds)

▫ 7⁄8 yard orange floral (border, binding)

▫ 1-1⁄4 yard backing fabric

▫ 36×43" batting

▫ Sturdy paper or 86 precut hexagon templates that have 1" edges (available at quilt shops and online retailers, such as paperpieces.com)

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order:

From orange geometric print, cut:

▫ 14--2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted bright prints, cut:

▫ 72--2-1⁄2" squares (10 sets of 6 same-color squares and 4 sets of 3 same-color squares)

From solid purple, cut:

▫ 10--7-1⁄2" squares

▫ 4--4×7-1⁄2" rectangles

From orange floral, cut:

▫ 4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

▫ 2--3-1⁄2 ×28-1⁄2" border strips

▫ 2--3-1⁄2 ×27-1⁄2" border strips

Make Basted Hexagons

This project requires 86 hexagon templates total (seven for each flower unit and four for each half flower unit). Click on "Download this Project" above for templates. To make templates, use a pencil to trace the Hexagon Pattern onto sturdy paper 86 times. Cut out paper templates on traced lines carefully and accurately.

1. Pin a paper hexagon template to wrong side of an orange geometric print 2-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1). Cut out fabric hexagon, adding a 3⁄8" seam allowance to all edges. (Your seam allowance does not have to be exact because the template will be an accurate guide.)

100201148_d1_web.jpg

2. Fold seam allowance over one template edge. Baste fold with a long stitch (Diagram 2), hand-stitching through fabric but not through paper. Finger-press basted edge.

100201149_d2_web.jpg

3. As you approach a corner, fold next seam allowance over template and take a stitch or two to tack corner in place (Diagram 3). Repeat folding and basting process with remaining seam allowances. Knot thread to make an orange geometric print basted hexagon. Remove pin; do not remove paper template.

100201150_d3_web.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make 10 orange geometric print basted hexagons total.

5. Repeat steps 1–3 with remaining orange geometric print 2-1⁄2" squares, but baste only three adjacent sides, for half flower units (refer to Diagram 7 below).

6. Using 60 assorted bright print 2-1⁄2" squares, repeat steps 1–3 to make 60 bright print basted hexagons (10 sets of six in the same color.) Keep hexagons organized in sets.

7. Using remaining assorted bright print 2-1⁄2" squares, repeat steps 1–3 to make four sets of three matching hexagons (one basted on all sides and two basted on five sides) for half flower units. Keep hexagons organized in sets.

Assemble Flower Units

In English paper piecing, the paper stabilizes the fabric, making it possible for the quiltmaker to work in any direction.

1. Gather an orange geometric print basted hexagon and a set of six bright print basted hexagons.

2. With right sides together, layer orange geometric print basted hexagon atop a bright print basted hexagon, aligning a pair of edges for stitching. Hold edges together with your fingers or a clip.

3. Beginning at one corner, hand-sew aligned edges together, taking tiny whipstitches and catching a few threads of each fabric fold (Diagram 4). You'll feel the templates with your needle, but do not stitch through them. Backstitch to secure beginning of seam, then stitch to the opposite corner.

100201151_d4_web.jpg

4. When you reach the opposite corner, backstitch and knot thread. Lightly press open joined hexagons and check seam from the right side; stitches should not show. If they do, take smaller whipstitches.

5. Referring to Diagram 5, in the same manner join remaining bright print basted hexagons to orange geometric print basted hexagon, setting in seams as necessary; press. (To set in a piece, pin and sew seam on one side of hexagon. Reposition stitched pieces so next seam is aligned, and continue sewing.)

100201152_d5_web.jpg

6. Remove paper templates. Press again to make a flower unit.

7. Repeat steps 1–6 to make 10 flower units total.

8. Repeat steps 1–4 to make four half flower units total (refer to Diagram 7 below). When joining the hexagons, make sure the unbasted edges face the same direction.

Assemble Blocks

1. Center a flower unit atop a solid purple 7-1⁄2" square (Diagram 6); pin. Hand-appliqué in place with small whipstitches to make a block. Repeat to make 10 blocks total.

100201153_d6_web.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 7, trim the orange geometric print hexagon of a half flower unit even with adjacent hexagons. Align and center the unbasted edge of half flower unit with long edge of a solid purple 4×7-1⁄2" rectangle. Hand-appliqué in place with small whipstitches to make a half block. Repeat to make four half blocks total.

100201154_d7_web_1.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and half blocks in three vertical rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 21-1⁄2 ×28-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100201155_qad_web.jpg

2. Sew orange floral 3-1⁄2 ×28-1⁄2" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add orange floral 3-1⁄2 ×27-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Education Coordinator Vicki Hoth quilted straight lines in the solid purple, alternating the direction of the parallel lines by block (Quilting Diagram). She added trailing leaves in the border to continue the botanical theme.

3. Bind with orange floral binding strips.