To celebrate holiday prints, set three simple blocks on point. Fabrics are from the Love in Bloom collection by Louise Pretzel for Figo Fabrics (figofabrics.com).

Inspired by: Spring Awakening from designer Joanie Holton

Project tester: Doris Brunnette

Finished table runner: 17-1/2×51-1/2"

Finished block: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Materials

1/2 yard fuchsia print (blocks, binding)

1/3 yard each white print and red print (blocks)

1/8 yard purple print (blocks)

10"-square pink print (blocks)

5/8 yard pink floral (setting triangles)

1-2/3 yards backing fabric

26x60" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From fuchsia print, cut:

4—2-1/2×42" binding strips

1—2×26" strip

6—2" squares

From white print, cut:

2—2×42" strips

2—2×26" strips

From red print, cut:

2—2×42" strips

12—2×3-1/2" rectangles

From purple print, cut:

1—2×26" strip

6—2" squares

From pink print, cut:

3—3-1/2" squares

From pink floral, cut:

1—18-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 setting triangles

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Sew together fuchsia print 2×26" strip and a white print 2×26" strip to make Strip Set A (Diagram 1). Cut strip set into twelve 2"-wide A segments.

Valentine's Day Table Runner

2. Sew together two A segments to make a fuchsia Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). The unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make six fuchsia Four-Patch units total.

Valentine's Day Table Runner

3. Sew together a red print 2×42" strip and a white print 2×42" strip to make Strip Set B (Diagram 3). Repeat to make a second B strip set. Cut strip sets into twelve 6-1/2"-wide B segments.

Valentine's Day Table Runner

4. Sew together remaining white print 2×26" strip and purple print 2×26" strip to make Strip Set C (Diagram 4). Cut strip set into twelve 2"-wide C segments.

Valentine's Day Table Runner

5. Sew together two C segments to make a purple Four-Patch unit (Diagram 5). The unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make six purple Four-Patch units total.

Valentine's Day Table Runner

6. Lay out two fuchsia print 2" squares, four red print 2×3-1/2" rectangles, two purple print 2" squares, and one pink print 3-1/2" square in three rows (Diagram 6). Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a center unit. The unit should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three center units total.

Valentine's Day Table Runner

7. Referring to Diagram 7, lay out two fuchsia Four-Patch units, four B segments, two purple Four-Patch units, and one center unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make block. The block should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three blocks total.

Valentine's Day Table Runner

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and pink floral setting triangles in three diagonal rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams away from blocks.

2. Join rows; press seams in one direction to complete quilt top.

Valentine's Day Table Runner

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.