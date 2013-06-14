Two-Tone Star Table Runner

Inspired by Half & Half from designer Monique Dillard of Open Gate Quilts

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1--18x22" piece (fat quarter) solid white (blocks A, B, C, E and F)

10" square each of black-and-white batik Nos. 1 and 7 (blocks A and F)

1 yard total assorted black batiks (blocks A–F, inner and outer borders, binding strips)

9x22" piece (fat eighth) each of black-and-white batik Nos. 2, 4, and 6 (blocks A–F)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) each of black-and-white batik Nos. 3 and 5 (blocks B–E)

1/2 yard black-and-white batik No.8 (middle border)

1-1/2 yards backing fabric

54x31" batting

Finished quilt: 45-1/2x23"

Finished blocks: 7-1/2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

8--3-3/4" squares

5--3-3/8" squares

1--3" square

From each of black-and-white batik Nos. 1 and 7, cut:

1--3-3/4" square

1--3-3/8" square

From assorted black batiks, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

7--1-1/4x42" strips for inner and outer borders

12--3-3/4" squares

9--3-3/8" squares

5--3" squares

From each of black-and-white batik Nos. 2 and 6, cut:

3--3-3/4" squares

3--3-3/8" squares

3--3" squares

From black-and-white batik No. 4, cut:

4--3-3/4" squares

2--3-3/8" squares

From each of black-and-white batik Nos. 3 and 5, cut:

4--3-3/4" squares

4--3-3/8" squares

4--3" squares

From black-and-white batik No. 8, cut:

2--2-3/4x39-1/2" middle border strips

2--2-3/4x21-1/2" middle border

Assemble Block A

1. For block A, gather one each of the following pieces: solid white 3-3/4", 3-3/8", and 3" squares; of black-and-white batik No. 1-3-3/4" and 3-3/8" squares; black batik 3-3/4" and 3-3/8" squares; and black-and-white batik No. 2-3-3/4", 3-3/8", and 3" squares.

2. Use a pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of solid white 3-3/4" square.

3. Place marked solid white square atop black-and-white batik No. 1-3-3/4" square. Sew 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward darker fabric, to make two large white triangle-squares. Each should be 3-3/8" square including seam allowances.

img_two-tone-starlg_3.jpg

4. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line perpendicular to seam line on wrong side of a large white triangle-square.

5. Layer marked and unmarked large white triangle-squares with each white triangle facing a black-and-white batik triangle (Diagram 2). Sew pair together 1/4" on each side of drawn line. Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press each unit open, pressing seam in one direction, to make two white hourglass units. Each hourglass unit should be 3" square including seam allowances.

img_two-tone-starlg_3a.jpg

6. Using black batik instead of solid white and black-and-white batik No. 2 instead of No. 1, repeat steps 2–5 to make two black hourglass units (Diagram 3).

img_two-tone-starlg_3b.jpg

7. Use a chalk pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of black batik 3-3/8" square. Using marked black batik square and black-and-white batik No. 1-3-3/8" square, repeat Step 3 to make two small black triangle-squares (Diagram 4). (You will use only one. Later, when repeating this step to make a pair of matching blocks, you will use both.) Each should be 3" square including seam allowances.

img_two-tone-starlg_3c.jpg

8. Use a pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of solid white 3-3/8" square. Using marked solid white square and a black-and-white batik No. 2-3-3/8" square, repeat Step 3 to make two small white triangle-squares (Diagram 5). Each should be 3" square including seam allowances.

img_two-tone-starlg_3d.jpg

9. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out one solid white 3" square, two white hourglass units, two small white triangle-squares, one small black triangle-square, two black hourglass units, and one black-and-white batik No. 2-3" square in three rows.

img_two-tone-starlg_3e.jpg

10. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from hourglass units. Join rows to make block A. Press seams toward center row. The block should be 8" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Remaining Blocks

To make the remaining blocks, refer to each lettered block in the Quilt Assembly Diagram, and steps 2–10 of Assemble Block A for help in constructing each unit.

img_two-tone-starlg_4_0.jpg

1. For block B, gather the following pieces: black batik pieces (two 3-3/4" squares and one 3-3/8" square), black-and-white batik No. 2 pieces (two each of 3-3/4", 3-3/8", and 3" squares), black-and-white batik No. 3 pieces (two each of 3-3/4", 3-3/8", and 3" squares), and solid white pieces (two 3-3/4" squares and one 3-3/8" square).

2. Use two black batik 3-3/4" squares and two black-and-white batik No. 2--3-3/4" squares to make four hourglass units. Then use two solid white 3-3/4" squares and two black-and-white batik No. 3--3-3/4" squares to make four hourglass units. Use two black-and-white batik No. 2--3-3/8" squares and two black-and-white batik No. 3--3-3/8" squares to make four small triangle-squares. Then use one black batik 3-3/8" square and one solid white 3-3/8" square to make two small triangle-squares. Use pieces just made and the black-and-white batik Nos. 2 and 3--3" squares to make two B blocks.

3. For block C, gather the following pieces: solid white pieces (two 3-3/4" squares and one 3-3/8" square), black-and-white batik No. 3 pieces (two each of 3-3/4", 3-3/8", and 3" squares), black batik pieces (two each of 3-3/4", 3-3/8", and 3" squares), and black-and-white batik No.4 pieces (two 3-3/4" squares and one 3-3/8" square).

4. Use two solid white 3-3/4" squares and two black-and-white batik No. 3--3-3/4" squares to make four hourglass units. Then use two black batik 3-3/4" squares and two black-and-white batik No. 4--3-3/4" squares to make four hourglass units. Use two black-and-white batik No. 3--3-3/8" squares and two black batik 3-3/8" squares to make four small triangle-squares. Then use one solid white 3-3/8" square and one black-and-white batik No.4--3-3/8" square to make two small triangle-squares. Use pieces just made, black-and-white batik No. 3--3" squares, and black batik 3" squares to make two C blocks.

5. For block D, gather the following pieces: black-and-white batik No. 4 pieces (two 3-3/4" squares and one 3-3/8" square), black batik pieces (four 3-3/4" squares, three 3-3/8" squares, and two 3" squares), and black-and-white batik No. 5 pieces (two each of 3-3/4", 3-3/8", and 3" squares).

6. Use two black batik 3-3/4" squares and two black-and-white batik No. 4--3-3/4" squares to make four hourglass units. Then use two black batik 3-3/4" squares and two black-and-white batik No. 5--3-3/4" squares to make four hourglass units. Use two black batik 3-3/8" squares and two black-and-white batik No. 5--3-3/8" squares to make four small triangle-squares. Then use one black batik 3-3/8" square and one black-and-white batik No. 4--3-3/8" square to make two small triangle-squares. Use pieces just made, black batik 3" squares, and black-and-white batik No. 5--3" squares to make two D blocks.

7. For block E, gather the following pieces: black batik pieces (two 3-3/4" squares and one 3-3/8" square), black-and-white batik No. 5 pieces (two each 3-3/4", 3-3/8", and 3" squares), black-and-white batik No. 6 pieces (two each 3-3/4", 3-3/8", and 3" squares), and solid white pieces (two 3-3/4" squares and one 3-3/8" square).

8. Use two black batik 3-3/4" squares and two black-and-white batik No. 5--3-3/4" squares to make four hourglass units. Then use two solid white 3-3/4" squares and two black-and-white batik No. 6--3-3/4" squares to make four hourglass units. Use two black-and-white batik No. 5--3-3/8" squares and two black-and-white batik No. 6--3-3/8" squares to make four small triangle-squares. Then use one black batik 3-3/8" square and one solid white 3-3/8" square to make two small triangle-squares. Use pieces just made and the black-and-white batik Nos. 5 and 6--3" squares to make two E blocks.

9. For block F, gather one each of the following pieces: solid white 3-3/4" and 3-3/8" squares; black-and-white batik No. 6--3-3/4", 3-3/8", and 3" squares; black-and-white batik No. 7--3-3/4" and 3-3/8" squares; and black batik 3-3/4", 3-3/8", and 3" squares.

10. Use one solid white 3-3/4" square and one black-and-white batik No. 6--3-3/4" square to make two hourglass units. Then use one black batik 3-3/4" square and one black-and-white batik No. 7--3-3/4" square to make two hourglass units. Use one black-and-white batik No. 6--3-3/8" square and one black batik 3-3/8" square to make two small triangle-squares. Then use one solid white 3-3/8" square and one black-and-white batik No. 7--3-3/8" square to make two small triangle-squares (you will only use one). Use pieces just made, the black-and-white batik No. 6--3" square, and the black batik 3" square to make one F block.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks A–F in two rows, rotating blocks to create a diagonal pattern of lights and darks.

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams open, or press them in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 38x15-1/2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece black batik 1-1/4x42" strips to make:

2--1-1/4x44" outer border strips

2--1-1/4x38" inner border strips

2--1-1/4x23" outer border strips

2--1-1/4x17" inner border strips

2. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to short edges. Press seams toward inner border. The quilt center should now be 39-1/2x17" including seam allowances.

3. Using black-and-white batik No. 6 middle border strips, repeat Step 2, pressing seams toward middle border. The quilt center should now be 44x21-1/2" including seam allowances.

4. Using long and short outer border strips, repeat Step 2, pressing seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.