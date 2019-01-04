Twinkle Stars Table Runner

Batik stars shine against both light and dark backgrounds in a calming table runner. Fabrics are from the Baker's Dozen collection by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts for Andover Fabrics .

Inspired by: Bursting With Joy from designer Amy Smart

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄3 yard each cream batik and brown batik (blocks)

1⁄3 yard each dark blue batik and medium blue batik (blocks)

12" square each tan batik and light blue batik (blocks)

1⁄4 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄4 yard backing fabric

21×45" batting

Finished size: 12-1⁄2×36-1⁄2"

Finished block: 12" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for the patterns. Be sure to transfer all dots from the patterns to the fabric pieces. The dots are matching points used when joining pieces.

If you prefer to make triangle-squares larger than necessary and trim them to size, cut 5" squares instead of the 4-7⁄8" squares specified in the cutting instructions.

Refer to Diagram 1 to cut all A pieces, Diagram 2 to cut all B pieces, and Diagram 3 to cut all B reversed pieces.

From cream batik, cut:

1--4-1⁄2 ×42" strip, cutting it into 8 A pieces

6--4-7⁄8" squares

From brown batik, cut:

1--4-1⁄2 ×24" strip, cutting it into 4 A pieces

6--4-7⁄8" squares

From dark blue batik, cut:

2--4-1⁄2 ×24" strips, cutting them into 12 B pieces

From medium blue batik, cut:

2--4-1⁄2 ×24" strips, cutting them into 12 B reversed pieces

From tan batik, cut:

12--2-1⁄2" squares

From light blue batik, cut:

3--4-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream batik 4-7⁄8" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2) Layer a marked cream batik square atop a brown batik 4-7⁄8" square (Diagram 4). Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line. Cut apart on drawn line; press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 triangle-squares total.

3) Referring to Diagram 5, sew a dark blue batik B piece to left-hand edge of a cream batik A piece, matching dots and being careful not to stretch edges. Press open attached triangle. In the same manner, sew a medium blue batik B reversed piece to right-hand edge. Press open attached triangle to make a cream triangle unit. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight cream triangle units total.

4) Repeat Step 3 using brown batik A pieces, remaining dark blue batik B pieces, and remaining medium blue batik B reversed pieces to make four brown triangle units total.

5) Use pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of tan batik 2-1⁄2" squares.

6) Align a marked tan batik square with a corner of a light blue batik 4-1⁄2" square (Diagram 6a; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

7) Repeat Step 6 with remaining marked tan batik squares, working counterclockwise, to make a Square-in-a-Square unit (Diagram 6b–d). The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

8) Repeat steps 6–7 to make a total of three Square-in-a-Square units.

9) Referring to Diagram 7, lay out four triangle-squares (note position of cream prints), four cream triangle units, and a Square-in-a-Square unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a cream block. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

10) Repeat Step 9 to make a second cream block.

11) Repeat Step 9 using brown triangle units, remaining triangle-squares (this time positioning the cream prints out), and remaining Square-in-a-Square unit to make a brown block (Runner Assembly Diagram).

Assemble Quilt Top

Referring to Runner Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in a row to make the table runner top. Press seams in one direction. The table runner top should be 12-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1) Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.