Inspired by: Tulip Bed from designers Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished table topper: 30-1/2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

10" square each mottled orange, mottled purple, mottled red, and mottled teal (blocks)

1/2 yard solid white (blocks)

1/4 yard mottled green (blocks)

1/2 yard mottled yellow (blocks, binding)

1/2 yard mottled blue (border)

1-1/8 yards backing fabric

39"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From each mottled orange, mottled purple, mottled red, and mottled teal cut:

1—4-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 small triangles total (you will use 2)

2—3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 large triangles total

From solid white, cut:

2—4-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 small triangles total

4—3-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles

4 each of patterns A and A reversed

of patterns A and A reversed 8 each of patterns C and D

From mottled green, cut:

4—1-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles

4 each of patterns B and B reversed

of patterns B and B reversed 4 each of patterns E and E reversed

From mottled yellow, cut:

4—2-1/2×42" binding strips

4—3-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles

From mottled blue, cut:

2—3-1/2×30-1/2" border strips

2—3-1/2×24-1/2" border strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a mottled orange small triangle and a solid white small triangle to make Unit 1. Repeat to make a second Unit 1.

Tulip Time Table Topper

2. Sew together one Unit 1 and one mottled orange large triangle to make Unit 2 (Diagram 2). The unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Unit 2.

Tulip Time Table Topper

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together a solid white A piece and a mottled green B triangle. Add a mottled orange large triangle to make Unit 3. The unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Tulip Time Table Topper

4. Using solid white A reversed and mottled green B reversed pieces, repeat Step 3 to make Unit 4 (Diagram 4).

Tulip Time Table Topper

5. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together units in pairs. Join pairs to make an orange flower unit. The unit should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Tulip Time Table Topper

6. Referring to Diagram 6, sew solid white C and D triangles to opposite edges of a mottled green E piece to make Unit 5. The unit should be 6×6-1/2" including seam allowances.

Tulip Time Table Topper

7. Using a mottled green E reversed piece, repeat Step 6 to make Unit 6 (Diagram 7).

Tulip Time Table Topper

8. Referring to Diagram 8, lay out one solid white 3-1/2×6-1/2" rectangle, orange flower unit, one mottled yellow 3-1/2×6-1/2" rectangle, Unit 5, one mottled green 1-1/2×6-1/2" rectangle, and Unit 6 in two rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make an orange tulip block. The block should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Tulip Time Table Topper

9. Repeat steps 1–8 using purple, red, and teal triangles instead of orange to make one purple, one red, and one teal tulip block.

Assemble Table Topper

1. Referring to Table Topper Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks. Sew blocks together in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to complete quilt center. Press seam in one direction. The table topper center should be 24-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Tulip Time Table Topper

2. Sew mottled blue 3-1/2×24-1/2" border strips to opposite edges of table topper center. Add mottled blue 3-1/2×30-1/2" border strips to remaining edges to complete table topper. Press seams toward border strips to complete table topper.

Finish Table Topper

1. Layer table topper, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.