Traditional Holiday Table Topper

Sew a fast and festive table topper using scraps of traditional holiday fabrics. Fabrics are from the Once Upon a Memory collection by Holly Taylor for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Square Dancing from designer Stephanie Luiere

Quilt tester: Martha Gamm

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

3⁄8 yard total assorted red prints (Four-Patch and Nine-Patch units)

1⁄2 yard cream print (Four-Patch, Six-Patch, and Nine-Patch units)

1⁄3 yard total assorted green prints (Six-Patch units)

1⁄8 yard light green print (Nine-Patch units)

1⁄4 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

37"-square batting

Finished size: 28" square

Finished block: 14" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted red prints, cut:

52--2-1⁄2" squares

From cream print, cut:

80--2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted green print, cut:

48--2-1⁄2" squares

From light green print, cut:

16--2-1⁄2" squares

From binding, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two assorted red print 2-1⁄2" squares and two cream print 2-1⁄2" squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 Four-Patch units total.

7002682-12888_d01_1400.jpg

2) Referring to Diagram 2, sew together three assorted green print 2-1⁄2" squares and three cream print 2-1⁄2" squares in two rows. Join rows to make a Six-Patch unit. The unit should be 4-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 Six-Patch units total.

7002682-12888_d02_1400.jpg

3) Referring to Diagram 3, sew together five assorted red print 2-1⁄2" squares and four light green print 2-1⁄2" squares in three rows. Join rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Nine-Patch units total.

7002682-12888_d03_1400.jpg

4) Referring to Diagram 4, lay out four Four-Patch units, four Six-Patch units, and one Nine-Patch unit in three rows. Sew together units in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 14-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four blocks total.

7002682-12888_d04_1400.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1) Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in two rows.

7002682-12888_qad_1400.jpg

2) Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in opposite directions.

3) Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1) Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.