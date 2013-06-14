Tiny Triangles Table Topper

By making small triangle-squares from tone-on-tone rose prints you can create pieced sashing rectangles that flow together almost like a watercolor painting. This version features the Bouquet Impressions collection from P&B Textiles.

Inspired by "Vintage Voyage" from designer Ann Hermes

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

9x22" piece (fat eighth) each yellow floral and red leaf print (large triangle-squares)

1/3 yard total assorted tone-on-tones in pink, lavender, yellow, blue, and green (small triangle-squares)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) blue leaf print (setting squares, border, binding)

18" square backing fabric

18" square batting

Finished quilt: 16-1/2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each of yellow floral and red leaf print, cut:

5--3-7/8" squares

From assorted tone-on-tones, cut:

96--1-3/4" squares

From blue leaf print, cut:

4--2x22" binding strips

2--2-1/2x16-1/2" border strips

2--2-1/2x12-1/2" border strips

4--2" setting squares

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each yellow floral 3-7/8" square and on half of the assorted tone-on-tone 1-3/4" squares.

2. Layer a marked 3-7/8" square atop a red leaf print 3-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

img_tiny-triangleslg_3a_0.jpg

3. Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 2). Press each triangle unit open, pressing seams toward red leaf print triangles, to make two large triangle-squares (Diagram 3). Each triangle-square should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_tiny-triangleslg_3b_0.jpg

img_tiny-triangleslg_3c_0.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 with remaining yellow floral and red leaf print 3-7/8" squares to make 10 large triangle-squares total (you will use nine).

5. Repeat steps 2 and 3 with marked assorted tone-on-tone 1-3/4" squares, pairing different colors, to make 96 small triangle-squares total. Trim each small triangle-square to 1-1/4" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out large and small triangle-squares and blue leaf print setting squares.

img_tiny-triangleslg_4_0.jpg

2. Sew together small triangle-squares in strips of four. In each pair of strips, press seams in opposite directions. Join strips in pairs to make pieced sashing rectangles; press seams in one direction. Each sashing rectangle should be 2x3-1/2" including seam allowances.

3. Sew together large triangle-squares, pieced sashing rectangles, and setting squares in five rows. Press seams away from sashing rectangles. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.

4. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.