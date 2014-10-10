Tiny Dishes

Set miniature Broken Dishes blocks inside an asymmetrical frame for a contemporary setting of a traditional block.

Designer: Virginia Cole of Galloping Pony Studio

Materials

The materials list includes enough quilt top fabrics to make the bonus quilt (instructions to follow).

Scraps of assorted black, cream, brown, and pink prints (blocks)

1--9×22" piece (fat eighth) each of solid brown, solid pink, and solid tan (frame)

1⁄4 yard cream stripe (binding)

12×24" backing fabric

12×24" batting

Finished quilt: 10×22"

Finished block: 2" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted black prints, cut:

3--1-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 6 triangles total

From assorted cream prints, cut:

7--1-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 14 triangles total

From assorted brown prints, cut:

8--1-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 triangles total

From assorted pink prints, cut:

6--1-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 triangles total

From solid brown, cut:

1--6×22" rectangle

From solid pink, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×6" rectangle

1--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle

From solid tan, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×22" rectangle

From cream stripe, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a black print triangle and a cream print triangle to make a black-and-cream triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press seam open. The triangle-square should be 1-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100573996_d1_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make six black-and-cream triangle-squares total.

3. Using assorted brown print and cream print triangles, repeat Step 1 to make six brown-and-cream triangle-squares.

4. Using remaining brown print triangles and assorted pink print triangles, repeat Step 1 to make 10 brown-and-pink triangle-squares.

5. Using remaining cream print and pink print triangles, repeat Step 1 to make two cream-and-pink triangle-squares.

6. Referring to Diagram 2 for placement, sew together four triangle-squares in pairs (note direction of sewn lines). Press seams open. Join pairs to make a Broken Dishes block. Press seam open. The block should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make six Broken Dishes blocks total.

100573997_d2_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out solid brown rectangle, solid pink rectangles, blocks, and solid tan rectangle in vertical rows.

100573998_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks and solid pink rectangles in middle row. Press seams toward solid pink rectangles.

3. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams away from middle row.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Virginia Cole stitched circles in the solid brown rectangle. (She used a CD as the template for the large circle and a spool of thread as the template for the small circle.) In the solid tan and solid pink rectangles, she quilted randomly spaced horizontal lines (Quilting Diagram).

100573999_quilting_600.jpg

3. Bind with cream stripe binding strips.

101425120_600.jpg

Even Tinier Dishes

Designer Virginia Cole used the leftover fabrics from the larger version of Tiny Dishes to make this smaller rendition. The only difference in the design is the placement of the solid colors of fabric.

Materials

Leftovers from main quilt (assorted black, cream, brown, and pink prints; solid tan; solid brown; and solid pink)

1⁄8 yard cream stripe (binding)

7-1⁄2 ×13" backing fabric

7-1⁄2 ×13" batting

Finished quilt: 5-1⁄2 ×11"

Finished block: 1" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted black prints, cut:

3--1-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 6 triangles total

From assorted cream prints, cut:

7--1-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 14 triangles total

From assorted brown prints, cut:

8--1-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 triangles total

From assorted pink prints, cut:

6--1-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 triangles total

From solid tan, cut:

1--3-1⁄2 ×11" rectangle

From solid brown, cut:

1--1-1⁄2 ×3" rectangle

1--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangle

From solid pink, cut:

1--1-1⁄2 ×11" rectangle

From cream stripe, cut:

1--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strip

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Assemble Blocks on page 2, make six Broken Dishes blocks. Each block should be 1-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

2. Referring to photo above, lay out solid tan rectangle, solid brown rectangles, blocks, and solid pink rectangle in vertical rows.

3. Sew together blocks and solid brown rectangles in middle row. Press seams toward solid brown rectangles.

4. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams away from middle row.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Virginia Cole hand-quilted a fan design across the quilt (Bonus Quilt Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with cream stripe binding strip.