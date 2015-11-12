Time and Again Mini Quilt

Materials

1⁄2 yard total assorted blue prints (units, border)

2--1⁄3-yard pieces assorted white shirtings (units, border)

1⁄4 yard dark blue print (binding)

3⁄4 yard backing fabric

25" square batting

Finished quilt: 16-3⁄4" square

Finished block: 12-3⁄4" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted blue prints, cut:

4--1-1⁄4×12" strips

5--1-1⁄4×6" strips

4--2-3⁄4" squares

4--1-1⁄4×2-3⁄4" rectangles

76--1-3⁄8×2-1⁄4" rectangles

1--1-1⁄4" square

From one white shirting, cut:

4--1-1⁄4×12" strips

4--1-1⁄4×6" strips

8--2-3⁄4" squares

8--2×2-3⁄4" rectangles

4--1-1⁄4×2-3⁄4" rectangles

From remaining white shirting, cut:

152--1-3⁄8" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Center Unit

Referring to Diagram 1, lay out four assorted blue print 2-3⁄4" squares, four white shirting 1-1⁄4×2-3⁄4" rectangles, and an assorted blue print 1-1⁄4" square in three rows. Sew together; press seams toward blue print squares. Join rows to make center unit. Press seams away from middle row. The center unit should be 5-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100527539_d1_600.jpg

Assemble Side and Corner Units

1. Sew together two assorted blue print 1-1⁄4×6" strips and one white shirting 1-1⁄4×6" strip to make strip set A (Diagram 2). Press seams toward blue prints. Repeat to make a second strip set A. Cut strip sets into eight 1-1⁄4"-wide A segments.

100527540_d2_600.jpg

2. Sew together one assorted blue print 1-1⁄2×6" strip and two white shirting 1-1⁄4×6" strips to make strip set B (Diagram 3). Press seams toward blue print. Cut strip set into four 1-1⁄4"-wide B segments.

100527541_d3_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together two A segments and one B segment to make a Nine-Patch unit. Press seams toward A segments. The unit should be 2-3⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Nine-Patch units total.

100527542_d4_600.jpg

4. Sew together one assorted blue print 1-1⁄4×12" strip and one white shirting 1-1⁄4×12" strip to make strip set C (Diagram 5). Press seam toward blue print. Repeat to make four C strip sets total. Cut strip sets into eight 2-3⁄4"-wide large C segments and 12-1-1⁄4"-wide small C segments.

100527543_d5_600.jpg

5. Sew together two small C segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 6). Press seam in one direction. The Four-Patch unit should be 2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Four-Patch units total.

100527544_d6_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 7, sew together one Four-Patch unit, one Nine-Patch unit, and two white shirting 2×2-3⁄4" rectangles in pairs. Press seams away from rectangles. Join pairs to make a corner unit. Press seam toward row with Nine-Patch unit. The corner unit should be 4-1⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four corner units total.

100527545_d7_600.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together two large C segments, one small C segment, two white shirting 2-3⁄4" squares, and one assorted blue print 1-1⁄4×2-3⁄4" rectangle in two rows. Press seams toward large C segments and blue print rectangle. Join rows to make a side unit; press seam toward row with C segments. The side unit should be 5-3⁄4×4-1⁄4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four side units total.

100527546_d8_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

Referring to Mini Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together center unit, side units, and corner units in three rows. Press seams away from side units. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 13-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100527550_miniqad_600.jpg

Assemble and Add Border

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of white shirting 1-3⁄8" squares.

2. Align a marked white shirting square with one end of an assorted blue print 1-3⁄8×2-1⁄4" rectangle (Diagram 9). Stitch on marked line and trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press attached triangle open, pressing seam toward blue print. Align a second marked white shirting square with remaining end of rectangle. Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 2-1⁄4×1-3⁄8" including seam allowances.

100527547_d9_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make 76 Flying Geese units total.

4. Referring to Diagram 10, sew together nine Flying Geese units in a row. Press seams in one direction. Then sew together eight Flying Geese units in a row. Offsetting seams, join pieced rows to make a short border strip (Diagram 11). Repeat to make a second short border strip.

100527548_d10_600.jpg

100527549_d11_600.jpg

5. Center and add a short border strip to one edge of quilt center. Press seam toward border strip. Trim excess border strip even with quilt center edges (red lines on Mini Quilt Assembly Diagram). Repeat to add remaining short border strip to opposite edge of quilt center.

6. Join 11 Flying Geese units in a row. Press seams in one direction. Then sew together 10 Flying Geese units in a row. Offsetting seams, join pieced rows to make a long border strip (Mini Quilt Assembly Diagram). Repeat to make a second long border strip.

7. Center and add long border strips to remaining edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border strips. Trim excess border strips even with quilt center edges to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Ann Hermes machine-quilted an X through the center of the quilt, then stitched radiating Vs on each side to form a chevron pattern (Quilting Diagram No. 1).

3. Bind with dark blue print binding strips.