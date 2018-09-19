Tickled Pink Table Topper

A variety of pink and red prints combines with solid white for a sweet table topper. Fabrics are from the Little Sweetheart collection by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts for Andover Fabrics .

Inspired by This & That from designer Lynn Roddy Brown

Quilt tester: Sharon McConnell

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

3⁄8 yard solid white (blocks, setting triangle units)

1⁄3 yard total assorted red prints (blocks, setting triangle units)

1⁄2 yard total assorted pink prints (blocks, setting triangle units, corner triangles)

1⁄3 yard binding fabric

1 yard backing fabric

31" square batting

Finished quilt: 23" square

Finished block: 8" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order:

From solid white, cut:

6--4-7⁄8" squares

24--2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted red prints, cut:

6--4-7⁄8" squares

From assorted pink prints, cut:

2--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 small triangles total

2--6-5⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles

24--2-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid white 4-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked solid white square atop an assorted red print 4-7⁄8" square. Sew with right sides together, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 triangle-squares total.

6511621-8222-d1-web.jpg

3. Sew together two solid white 2-1⁄2" squares and two assorted pink print 2-1⁄2" squares in opposing pairs (Diagram 2). Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 Four-Patch units total.

6511621-8222-d2-web.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3 for orientation of pink and red print pieces, join two triangle-squares and two Four-Patch units to make Block A. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four A blocks total.

6511621-8222-d3.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4 for orientation of pink and red print pieces, join two triangle-squares and two Four-Patch units to make Block B. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6511621-8222-d4-web.jpg

Assemble Setting Triangle Units

1. Sew two assorted pink small triangles to a remaining Four-Patch unit to make a side setting triangle unit (Diagram 5). Repeat to make a second side setting triangle unit.

6511621-8222-d5-web.jpg

2. Sew two assorted pink small triangles to a remaining triangle-square to make a top/bottom setting triangle unit (Diagram 6). Repeat to make a second top/bottom setting triangle unit.

6511621-8222-d6-web.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and setting triangle units in three diagonal rows.

6511621-8222-qadnew-web.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows; press seams in one direction.

3. Add assorted pink print corner triangles to make quilt center. The quilt center should be 23" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.