Inspired by: Scrappy Checkerboard from collector Jody Sanders

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished quilt: 28-1/2" square

Finished block: 7-1/2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/4 yard each white print, orange bat print, black script print, gray print, and black grid print (blocks, setting squares, inner border)

white print, orange bat print, black script print, gray print, and black grid print (blocks, setting squares, inner border) 3/8 yard orange script print (outer border)

1/3 yard black pumpkin print (binding)

1-1/8 yards backing fabric

37"-square batting

Acrylic ruler: 8" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white print, cut:

40—2-1/4" squares

From orange bat print, cut:

2—4-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 large triangles total

16—2-1/4" squares

2—2-1/4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 small triangles total

From black script print, cut:

8—4-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 32 large triangles total

9—2-1/4" squares

8—2-1/4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 small triangles total

From gray print, cut:

4—8" setting squares

From black grid print, cut:

2—1-1/4×24-1/2" inner border strips

2—1-1/4×23" inner border strips

From orange script print, cut:

2—2-1/2×28-1/2" outer border strips

2—2-1/2×24-1/2" outer border strips

From black pumpkin print, cut:

3—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. Lay out five white print 2-1/4" squares and four orange bat print 2-1/4" squares in three rows (Diagram 1). Sew together squares in rows. Join rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. The unit should be 5-3/4" square including seam allowances.

Terrifyingly Simple Table Topper

2. Referring to Diagram 2, join two black script print large triangles and one white print 2-1/4" square in a row. Add a black script print small triangle to make a corner unit. Repeat to make four corner units total.

Terrifyingly Simple Table Topper

3. Sew corner units to opposite edges of Nine-Patch unit (Diagram 3). Add remaining corner units to remaining unit edges to make a white block. Using acrylic ruler, center block; trim to 8" square including seam allowances (Diagram 4).

Terrifyingly Simple Table Topper

Terrifyingly Simple Table Topper

4. Repeat steps 1-3 to make four white blocks total.

5. Using black script print 2-1/4" squares, remaining white print 2-1/4" squares, orange bat print large triangles, and orange bat print small triangles, repeat steps 1-3 to make a black block (Diagram 5).

Terrifyingly Simple Table Topper

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and gray print 8" setting squares in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams away from blocks. Join rows; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 23" square including seam allowances.

Terrifyingly Simple Table Topper

2. Sew black grid print 1-1/4×23" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add black grid print 1-1/4×24-1/2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 24-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew orange script print 2-1/2×24-1/2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add orange script print 2-1/2×28-1/2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.