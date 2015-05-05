Table Wear

Dress up your dinner table for summer with an easy-to-sew runner made from handy 2-1⁄2"-wide precut strips.

Designers: Barbara Groves and Mary Jacobson of Me and My Sister Designs

Materials

25--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips of assorted bright prints in teal, orange, blue, pink, and green (table runner center)

1-1⁄2 yards white print (border, backing)

1-1⁄2 yards fusible fleece (such as Pellon 987F)

Finished table runner: 16×50"

Quantities are for precut 21⁄2×42" strips and 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut white print rectangle lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From each bright print strip, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" strip

From white print, cut:

1--20-1⁄2×50-1⁄2" rectangle

From fusible fleece, cut:

1--16×50" rectangle

Assemble Table Runner

1. Aligning long edges, sew together assorted bright print 2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" strips in a row to make pieced panel (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction. The pieced panel should be 12-1⁄2×50-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100549628_d1_600.jpg

2. With right sides together, join pieced panel and white print 20-1⁄2×50-1⁄2" rectangle along long edges to make a tube (Diagram 2). Press seams toward white print. Do not turn right side out yet.

100549629_d2_600.jpg

3. Center pieced panel on white print rectangle, allowing 2" of white print above and below panel; press (Diagram 3).

1005496230_d3_600.jpg

4. Turn over tube so wrong side of white print is facing up. Center 16×50" fusible fleece rectangle on tube, leaving 1⁄4" of white print remaining at each end. Trim fleece if needed.

5. Referring to manufacturer's instructions, fuse fleece to wrong side of tube.

6. Turn tube right side out. Press, straightening edges and smoothing wrinkles, to make long edges of table runner.

7. Turn short ends of table runner to inside 1⁄4"; press. Topstitch 1⁄8" from outer edges to complete table runner.