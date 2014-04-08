Table Matters

Setting a stylish table is easy with this colorful runner. Rows of six-inch squares set on point come together fast for dynamic effect. This table runner is so easy you'll want one for every season.

Designer: Cindy Nordin

Materials

1-1/2 yards total assorted prints (squares)

1/2 yard green stripe (binding)

4--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted prints (backing)

23×85" batting (optional)

Finished table runner: 16-1⁄8×78-3⁄8"

Quantities are for 42"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances unless otherwise stated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints, cut:

44--6" squares

From green stripe, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Table Runner

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out 10 squares on point for center of runner. Fill in assorted squares on both sides of center. At the widest point in layout, the table runner is three squares wide, but it will be trimmed later.

100548323_600.jpg

2. Sew together the squares in each diagonal row (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100548321_600.jpg

3. Join rows to make runner top. Press seams in one direction.

4. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, trim runner top 1⁄4" beyond midpoints of outer squares along each side edge. Runner top should be 16-1⁄8×78-3⁄8" including seam allowances. Staystitch 1⁄8" from edges to prevent the bias outer edges from stretching out of shape.

Finish Runner

1. Referring to Diagram 2, join the four assorted print 18×22" rectangles, using 1⁄2" seams, into one 18×85" runner back. Press seams open.

100548322_600.jpg

2. Layer runner top and back, wrong sides together; pin. Trim back even with runner top edges; machine-baste a scant 1⁄4" from edges, being careful not to distort fabric.