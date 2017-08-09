Table Manners

Nine-Patch blocks -made up of Four-Patch units and squares- are set on point across a Cheddar print field to create a geometric treat for the eye.

Materials

* 18×21" piece (fat quarter) tan print (blocks)

* 3⁄4 yard black print (blocks, binding)

* 9×21" piece (fat eighth) red print (blocks)

* 18×21" piece (fat quarter) cream shirting (blocks)

* 1 yard Cheddar print (setting squares, setting triangles, corner triangles, border)

* 1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

* 43" square batting

* Water-soluble marking pen or chalk marker

Finished quilt: 34-1⁄2 ×35"

Finished block: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From tan print, cut:

* 10--1-1⁄2 ×21" strips

From black print, cut:

* Enough 2-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to total 160" in length for binding

* 7--1-1⁄2 ×21" strips

From red print, cut:

* 3--1-1⁄2 ×21" strips

From cream shirting, cut:

* 48--2-1⁄2" squares

From Cheddar print, cut:

* 2--4-1⁄2 ×35" border strips

* 3--10" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 setting triangles total (you will use 10)

* 6--6-1⁄2" setting squares

* 2--5-1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a tan print 1-1⁄2 ×21" strip and a black print 1-1⁄2 ×21" strip to make a black strip set (Diagram 1). Press seam toward black print. Repeat to make seven black strip sets total. Cut strip sets into ninety 1-1⁄2"-wide segments.

100546666_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together two segments to make a black Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 45 black Four-Patch units total.

100546667_d2_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 1 using remaining tan print strips and red print 1-1⁄2 ×21" strips to make three red strip sets. Press seams toward red print. Cut strip sets into thirty 1-1⁄2"-wide segments. Referring to Step 2, join segments to make 15 red Four-Patch units.

4. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out five black Four-Patch units and four cream shirting 2-1⁄2" squares in three horizontal rows.

100546668_d3_600.jpg

5. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward cream shirting squares. Join rows to make a black Nine-Patch block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to make eight black Nine-Patch blocks total.

7. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, in the same manner use remaining black Four-Patch units and the red Four-Patch units to make two red Nine-Patch blocks and two red-and-black Nine-Patch blocks. (Designer Diane Knott made two blocks with five red Four-Patch units each; one block with four red Four-Patch units and one black Four-Patch unit; and one block with one red Four-Patch unit and four black Four-Patch units.)

100546669_qad_600_0.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and Cheddar print setting squares and setting triangles in six diagonal rows, noting positions of red Nine-Patch blocks and red-and-black Nine-Patch blocks. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting squares and triangles.

2. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add Cheddar print corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles.

3. Referring to Cutting Diagram, trim quilt center 1⁄2" beyond block points along each edge. The quilt center should be 26-1⁄2 ×35" including seam allowances.

100546670_cut_600.jpg

4. Sew a Cheddar print 4-1⁄2 ×35" border strip to each long edge of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

5. Using a round plate, cup, or saucer and a water-soluble pen or chalk marker, mark a curved line at each corner of quilt top (Diagram 4). Hand- or machine-baste on marked lines; you will trim border after binding is sewn to quilt top.

100546671_d4_600.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Diane stitched a 1"-wide diagonal grid across the quilt top.

3. Join black print 2-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to make one long binding strip. Fold binding strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside; press. Align raw edges of binding strip with quilt top straight edges and marked rounded corners on border. Sew through all layers, easing binding around curves.

4. Carefully trim quilt top, batting, and backing fabric around edges and along marked corners. Fold binding edge to back of quilt. Hand-stitch binding to backing fabric, covering machine stitching at corners, to complete quilt.