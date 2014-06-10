Sunny Side Up

Watch new shapes emerge when you cleverly arrange light and dark fabrics to create an optical illusion.

Materials

1⁄2 yard each yellow swirl print (blocks) and yellow small circle print (squares)

1⁄4 yard each yellow leaf print (blocks), yellow arrow print (squares), and yellow stripe (blocks)

1⁄2 yard each blue swirl print (blocks and squares), blue leaf print (squares), and blue stripe (border)

3⁄4 yard yellow circle print (squares)

1 yard blue circle print (blocks and squares)

1 yard multicolor stripe (binding)

3-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

55" square batting

Finished quilt: 48-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 6" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include ¼" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From yellow swirl print, cut:

6--6-7⁄8" squares

From yellow small circle print, cut:

8--6-1⁄2" squares for position F

From yellow leaf print, cut:

2--6-7⁄8" squares

From yellow arrow print, cut:

4--6-1⁄2" squares for position C

From yellow stripe, cut:

2--6-7⁄8" squares

From blue swirl print, cut:

4--6-7⁄8" squares

4--6-1⁄2" squares for position D

From blue leaf print, cut:

8--6-1⁄2" squares for position E

From blue stripe, cut:

4--3-1⁄2×42-1⁄2" border strips

From yellow circle print, fussy-cut:

1--6-1⁄2" square for position A

4--6-1⁄2" squares for position B

4--3-1⁄2" squares for border corners

From blue circle print, fussy-cut:

2--6-7⁄8" squares

4--6-1⁄2" squares for position G

From multicolor stripe, cut:

Enough 3"-wide bias strips to total 200" in length for binding

Assemble Triangle-Square Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each yellow swirl print and yellow leaf print 6-7⁄8" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw the lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked yellow swirl print square atop a yellow stripe 6-7⁄8" square; sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

100549375_600.jpg

3. Cut joined squares apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 2). Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward yellow stripe, to make two yellow-swirl-and-stripe triangle-square blocks for position H. Each block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100549376_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make four yellow-swirl-and-stripe triangle-square blocks total for position H.

5. Repeat steps 2 and 3 using remaining marked yellow swirl print squares and blue swirl print 6-7⁄8" squares to make eight yellow-and-blue-swirl triangle-square blocks total for position I.

6. Repeat steps 2 and 3 using marked yellow leaf print squares and blue circle print 6-7⁄8" squares to make four yellow-and-blue-circle triangle-square blocks total for position J.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Block Placement Diagram and Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out the 6- 1⁄2" squares and triangle-square blocks in seven rows, noting the position of each block.

100549377_600.jpg

100549378_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 42-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

Sew blue stripe 3-1⁄2×42-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew a yellow circle print 3-1⁄2" square to each end of remaining blue stripe border strips to make two border units. Press seams toward squares. Join border units to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Meryl Ann Butler machine-quilted diagonally through all the blocks and squares and stitched 1⁄4" from the inside seam of the border.