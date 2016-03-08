Sunny All Around

A simple Pinwheel block is quite a star when it's surrounded by multiple borders-pieced and plain.

Materials

4--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted yellow prints (blocks, inner border)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) orange floral (blocks, sashing)

7--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted green prints (sashing, outer border)

1⁄4 yard orange-and-green stripe (sashing)

1⁄2 yard orange zigzag print (binding)

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

47" square batting

Finished quilt: 40-1⁄2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances.

Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From one yellow print, cut:

2--4-7⁄8" squares

8--2-7⁄8" squares

From remaining assorted yellow prints, cut:

28--4-1⁄2" squares

From orange floral, cut:

5--1-1⁄2 ×22" strips

2--4-7⁄8" squares

8--2-7⁄8" squares

From one green print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" sashing strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" sashing strips

From remaining assorted green prints, cut:

64--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

64--2-1⁄2" squares

From orange-and-green stripe, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×22-1⁄2" sashing strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×20-1⁄2" sashing strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" sashing strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" sashing strips

From orange zigzag print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Pinwheel Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of yellow print 4-7⁄8" and 2-7⁄8" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under squares.)

2. Layer a marked yellow print 4-7⁄8" square atop each orange floral 4-7⁄8" square. Sew each pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

100526001_600.jpg

3. Cut each pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 1). Open triangle units and press seams toward yellow print triangles to make four large triangle-squares total. Each large triangle-square should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out large triangle-squares in pairs; sew together triangle-square pairs. Press seams in opposite directions.

100526004_600.jpg

5. Join pairs to make large Pinwheel block. The Pinwheel block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6. Repeat steps 2–5 using yellow print 2-7⁄8" squares and orange floral 2-7⁄8" squares to make four small Pinwheel blocks. Each small Pinwheel block should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Sew green print 1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" sashing strips to opposite edges of large Pinwheel block (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Join green print 1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" sashing strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward green print sashing strips.

100526005_600_0.jpg

2. Add orange-and-green stripe 1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" sashing strips to opposite edges of large Pinwheel block. Sew orange-and-green stripe 1-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" sashing strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward orange-and-green stripe sashing strips.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out 20 assorted green print 2-1⁄2" squares in two rows. Sew together squares in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make a long sashing strip. Press seam in one direction. Repeat to make a second long sashing strip.

4. Repeat Step 3 using 24 assorted green print 2-1⁄2" squares to make two short sashing strips.

5. Join short sashing strips to opposite edges of large Pinwheel block. Add long sashing strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward orange-and-green stripe sashing.

6. Add orange-and-green stripe 1-1⁄2 ×20-1⁄2" sashing strips to opposite edges of large Pinwheel block. Sew orange-and-green stripe 1-1⁄2 ×22-1⁄2" sashing strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward orange-and-green stripe sashing strips.

7. Cut and piece orange floral 1-1⁄2 ×22" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2" sashing strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×22-1⁄2" sashing strips

8. Add short orange floral sashing strips to opposite edges of large Pinwheel block. Sew long orange floral sashing strips to remaining edges to complete quilt center. Press all seams toward orange floral sashing strips. The quilt center should be 24-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together six assorted yellow print 4-1⁄2" squares to make a short inner border strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second short inner border strip.

2. Using 16 assorted yellow print 4-1⁄2" squares, repeat Step 1 to make two long inner border strips.

3. Join short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward quilt center.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 16 assorted green print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles to make a short outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make four short outer border strips total. Join two short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center.

5. Add small Pinwheel blocks to each end of remaining short outer border strips to make two long outer border strips. Press all seams toward green print rectangles. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Chloe Anderson machine-quilted an allover swirl across the quilt top.

3. Bind with orange zigzag print binding strips.