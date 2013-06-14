Summertime Table Runner

Use the quilt-as-you-go method to make this watermelon table runner.

Designer: Shelley Robson

Materials

1 yard assorted red prints (table runner top)

1/8 yard solid red (binding)

1/4 yard solid white (piping)

1/4 yard green print (binding)

3/8 yard backing fabric

17x34" quilt batting

11-3/4"-long black heart-shape buttons

Quilt basting spray (optional)

Finished table runner: 11x28"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1/4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From assorted red prints, cut:

32 -- 1-1/2x21" strips

From solid red, cut:

1 -- 2-1/2x42" binding strip

From solid white, cut:

Enough 1"-wide bias strips to total 50 inches in length for piping

From green print, cut:

Enough 1-1/4"-wide bias strips to total 50 inches in length for binding

From each of backing fabric and lightweight quilt batting, cut:

1 of Pattern A

Assemble and Quilt Table Runner

1. Lay backing fabric A piece on your work surface right side down. Place batting A piece on top. If desired, use quilt basting spray to secure layers together.

2. Fold the layered A pieces in half to find the center point. Finger-press to make a crease or mark with pins.

3. With right side up, place a red print 1-1/2x42" strip aligned with the center of the layered A pieces; one strip end should extend just beyond top and bottom of layered A pieces. If desired, trim excess red print strip just beyond edges (Diagram 1).

100234844_d1c2f01cb4c038de16c4c219237b43b2b0c8f9e256.jpg

4. With right side down, place a second red print 1-1/2x42" strip atop first strip; trim excess strip as before. Sew together through all layers (Diagram 2). Finger-press top strip open.

100234845_d2918a386f4d18b95a98f8ddfc270b3d54f176ca6d.jpg

5. Continue adding assorted red print strips in both directions until layered A pieces are covered; press.

6. Center the Pattern B template on the strip-covered A piece. Pin the template in place, then cut around the template to make table runner (Diagram 3). (See tips for cutting with a template here.)

100234846_d37c1c605d0df975772dab2cc8d3490ae5d3ed4179.jpg

Finish Table Runner

1. Use solid red binding strip to bind straight edge of table runner. Trim the excess binding even with the watermelon edges.

2. Using diagonal seams, sew together solid white 1"-wide bias strips to make a 50"-long strip.

3. In same manner, join green print 1-1/4"-wide bias strips to make a 50"-long strip.

4. Sew together solid white and green print bias strips along one long edge to make a pieced binding strip. Press seam toward green print strip. Fold under each short end of pieced binding strip 1/2"; press.

5. On back side of table runner, align green edge of pieced binding strip with table runner's curved raw edge. Sew binding to table runner, easing in a little extra fabric around curves. Turn pieced binding to right side of table runner and turn under raw edge 1/4", leaving a small band of solid white showing (Diagram 4). Hand-stitch binding to the front of the quilt.

1002348470171c5741aed76d93e493572d07a83c103863a9a.jpg