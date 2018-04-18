Summer Stars Table Topper

Fussy-cut large prints or a panel to make a bright and happy summer-theme table topper. Fabrics are from the Front Porch collection by Cherry Guidry for Contempo Studio .

Inspired by: Treasured Friendship from designer Stephanie Kroeger Sheridan of Stitched Together Studios

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

5⁄8 yard yellow print (fabric A)

1--9×21" piece (fat eighth) flip-flop print (fabric B)

1--9×21" piece (fat eighth) orange print (fabric C)

1--9×21" piece (fat eighth) blue print (fabric D)

1--9×21" piece (fat eighth) sunglasses print (fabric E)

Panel: at least 23×42" (fabric F; see Editor's Tip, below)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄8 yard backing fabric

39" square batting

Finished size: 30-1⁄2" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From fabric A, cut:

4--7" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 triangles total

9-- 6-1⁄2" squares

From each of fabrics B, C, D, and E, cut:

2 --7" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total

From fabric F, cut:

4 --6-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Editor's Tip

Panels sizes vary according to the fabric collection and manufacturer. This quilt used a 23× 42" panel, which provided plenty of motifs from which to fussy-cut fabric F squares.

Assemble Triangle-Squares

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Referring to Triangle-Square Diagram, lay a fabric A triangle atop a fabric B triangle. Sew together diagonal (bias) edges, being careful not to stretch them. Press open to make a triangle-square. Trim triangle-square to 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second triangle-square.

100581317_d1_web.jpg

2) Using Fabric Key, repeat Step 1 using fabric combinations shown to make 12 triangle-squares total.

100581344_key_web.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1) Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out triangle-squares and fabrics A and F 6-1⁄2" squares in five rows, rotating triangle-squares as shown to form interlocking Friendship Star units.

100581318_qad_web.jpg

2) Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1) Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.