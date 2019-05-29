Summer Sea Glass Table Runner

Tone-on-tone prints in sea glass hues sparkle in a table runner just right for summer. Fabrics are from the Dimples collection by Gail Kessler for Andover Fabrics .

Inspired by Tied & True from quilt collector Jody Sanders

Quilt tester: Colleen Tauke

Finished table runner: 19×40"

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1-1⁄2 yards total assorted prints (pieced rows)

3⁄8 yard solid white (binding)

1-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

27×48" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for the Triangle Pattern.

From assorted prints, cut:

240 of Triangle Pattern

From solid white, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 × 42" binding strips

Assemble Quilt Top

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. With the first triangle pointing to the right, lay out 30 assorted print triangles in a vertical row. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together the first two triangles in the row. Referring to Diagram 2, add the third triangle. Continue in the same manner until all 30 triangles are joined to make Unit A (Diagram 3). Repeat to make four A units total.

7001971-10339-d1opt.jpg

7001971-10339-d2opt.jpg

7001971-10339-d3opt.jpg

2. With the first triangle pointing to the left, repeat Step 1 to make Unit B (Diagram 4). Repeat to make four B units total.

7001971-10339-d4opt.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together one A unit and one B unit to make a pieced row. Repeat to make four pieced rows total.

7001971-10339-d5opt.jpg

4. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, sew together pieced rows to make quilt top; press seams in one direction. Referring to Diagram 6, trim quilt top to 19 × 40" including seam allowances.

7001971-10339-qadopt.jpg

7001971-10339-d6opt.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter studio educator Marie Eldredge machine-quilted straight lines vertically across the table runner, interrupting them with randomly spaced diamonds.

3. Bind with solid white binding strips.