Summer Sea Glass Table Runner
Tone-on-tone prints in sea glass hues sparkle in a table runner just right for summer. Fabrics are from the Dimples collection by Gail Kessler for Andover Fabrics.
Inspired by Tied & True from quilt collector Jody Sanders
Quilt tester: Colleen Tauke
Finished table runner: 19×40"
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- 1-1⁄2 yards total assorted prints (pieced rows)
- 3⁄8 yard solid white (binding)
- 1-1⁄2 yards backing fabric
- 27×48" batting
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
Click on "Download this Project" above for the Triangle Pattern.
From assorted prints, cut:
- 240 of Triangle Pattern
From solid white, cut:
- 4--2-1⁄2 × 42" binding strips
Assemble Quilt Top
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
1. With the first triangle pointing to the right, lay out 30 assorted print triangles in a vertical row. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together the first two triangles in the row. Referring to Diagram 2, add the third triangle. Continue in the same manner until all 30 triangles are joined to make Unit A (Diagram 3). Repeat to make four A units total.
2. With the first triangle pointing to the left, repeat Step 1 to make Unit B (Diagram 4). Repeat to make four B units total.
3. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together one A unit and one B unit to make a pieced row. Repeat to make four pieced rows total.
4. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, sew together pieced rows to make quilt top; press seams in one direction. Referring to Diagram 6, trim quilt top to 19 × 40" including seam allowances.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter studio educator Marie Eldredge machine-quilted straight lines vertically across the table runner, interrupting them with randomly spaced diamonds.
3. Bind with solid white binding strips.