Summer Refreshers

Appliqué fruit and straws to pieced glasses of refreshing drinks for a summertime table topper. Most fabrics are from the Pretty Roses collection by Winthur Sempliner for Connecting Threads .

Inspired by Lemonade Stand by designer Patricia Frei for Quilted Works

Quilt tester: Alison Gamm

Materials

Scraps of green print, solid orange, and red floral (lime, lemon, and strawberry appliqués)

10" square each green sketch print, solid yellow, red-and-white dot, and blue circle print (lemon appliqué, glass unit, background)

1⁄8 yard each white print, green floral, and gray diagonal stripe (lime and lemon appliqués, glass units, background, straw appliqués)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) gray sketch print (glass unit)

1⁄3 yard blue stripe (background)

1⁄4 yard white floral (background)

1⁄3 yard binding fabric

1 yard backing fabric

32×33" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Nonstick pressing sheet or parchment paper

Finished quilt: 23-1⁄2 ×25"

Yardages are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for cutting appliqué pieces, complete the following steps.

1. Place fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Using a pencil, trace patterns the number of times specified in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Also cut a 3×11" rectangle from fusible web.

2. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside drawn lines. Place fusible-web shapes, paper side up, onto wrong side of specified fabrics. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse in place; let cool. Cut out each fabric piece on drawn line. Remove paper backing and discard.

3. Press fusible web 3×11" rectangle onto wrong side of gray diagonal stripe.

From green print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From green sketch print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄4" strips

2--1-1⁄2" squares

1 of Pattern B

1 of Pattern E

From white print, cut:

1--4-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle

1--4-1⁄2 ×5" rectangle

1--4-1⁄4 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle

2 of Pattern C

From solid yellow, cut:

1--4-1⁄2" square

1 of Pattern A

From solid orange, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From red-and-white dot, cut:

1--4-1⁄2 ×6-3⁄4" rectangle

From blue circle print, cut:

1--4-1⁄2 ×6" rectangle

From gray sketch print, cut:

6--1 ×10-1⁄2" strips

3--1 ×5-1⁄2" strips

From blue stripe, cut:

2--4-1⁄4 ×5-1⁄4" rectangles

1--2-1⁄2 ×25" strip

2--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄4" strips

From green floral, cut:

2--4-1⁄4 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

1--3-3⁄4 ×17-1⁄2" strip

2--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄4" strips

From white floral, cut:

1--7-3⁄4 ×25" rectangle

From red floral, cut:

1 of Pattern D

From fused gray diagonal stripe, cut:

1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" straw

1-1⁄2 ×8-3⁄4" straw

1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" straw

2-1⁄2 ×3-3⁄4" straw tops

From binding fabric, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Lime and Lemon Slice Appliqués

1. Place green print A circle appliqué, fusible side down, atop a nonstick pressing sheet or parchment paper. With fusible sides down, center green sketch print B ring appliqué and white print C appliqué on A circle (Diagram 1). Referring to manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces together to make a whole lime slice appliqué. Peel appliqué off pressing sheet or parchment paper.

100589494_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, carefully cut a whole lime slice appliqué in half to make two half lime slice appliqués (you will use one).

100589495_d2_600.jpg

3. Repeat Steps 1 and 2 using solid yellow, solid orange, and white print appliqués to make two half lemon slice appliqués (you will use one).

Assemble and Appliqué Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together white print 4-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle and solid yellow 4-1⁄2" square along 4-1⁄2" edges to make a yellow unit. Press seam toward solid yellow. Repeat with white print 4-1⁄4×4-1⁄2" rectangle and red-and-white dot 4-1⁄2×6-3⁄4" rectangle to make a red unit, then with white print 4-1⁄2 ×5" rectangle and blue circle print 4-1⁄2 ×6" rectangle to make a blue unit.

100589496_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew gray sketch print 1×10-1⁄2" strips to long edges of each Step 1 unit. Add gray sketch print 1×5-1⁄2" strips to bottom edges to make three glass units total. Press all seams toward gray sketch print strips. Each glass unit should be 5-1⁄2 ×11" including seam allowances.

3. Sew together a blue stripe 1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄4" strip, a green sketch print 1-1⁄2" square, and a green floral 1-1⁄2×5-1⁄4" strip to make a vertical row. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second vertical row.

4. Join glass units and Step 3 vertical rows. Press seams away from glass units. Add green floral 3-3⁄4 ×17-1⁄2" strip to bottom edge of joined rows.

5. Sew together 4-1⁄4" edges of blue stripe 4-1⁄4 ×5-1⁄4" rectangle, green sketch print 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄4" strip, and green floral 4-1⁄4×8-1⁄2" rectangle to make a side unit. Press seams toward green sketch print strip. Repeat to make a second side unit.

6. Sew Step 5 side units to Step 4 unit. Press seams away from side units. Sew blue stripe 2-1⁄2×25" strip and white floral 7-3⁄4 ×25" rectangle to top edge of quilt to complete quilt top. Press seams toward just-added strips. The quilt top should be 2-31⁄2×25" including seam allowances.

7. Referring to photo, position appliqués on quilt top: one half lime slice, one red floral D strawberry and green sketch print E strawberry top, one half lemon slice, and gray diagonal stripe straws and straw tops. Fuse in place. Using threads that match the appliqués and stitching from bottom layer to top, machine-blanket-stitch or machine-zigzag-stitch appliqués in place to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.