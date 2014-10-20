Summer Days Table Topper

Bright print squares alternate with Four-Patch blocks in a cheerful table runner. Fabrics are from the Oh Clementine collection by Allison Harris for Windham Fabrics .

Designer: Allison Harris of Cluck Cluck Sew

Materials

18×21" piece (fat quarter) each of red stripe and white tone-on-tone (blocks)

10-18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted prints in blue, green, yellow, orange, and gray (setting squares)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) blue print (binding)

1-5⁄8 yard backing fabric

28×45" batting

Finished quilt: 21-3⁄4×38-3⁄4"

Finished block: 3" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From red stripe, cut:

9--2×21" strips

From white tone-on-tone, cut:

9--2×21" strips

From each assorted print, cut:

6--3-1⁄2" setting squares

From blue print, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×21" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a red stripe 2×21" strip and a white tone-on-tone 2×21" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seam toward red stripe. Repeat to make nine strip sets total.

100516728_d1_600.jpg

2. Cut each strip set into 10-2×3-1⁄2" pieces to make 90 segments total (Diagram 2).

100516729_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, join two segments to make a Four-Patch block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100516730_d3_600.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 to make 45 Four-Patch blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange blocks and assorted print 3-1⁄2" setting squares in 15 diagonal rows, noting orientation of red stripe.

100516731_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting squares. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction. Referring to Diagram 4, trim quilt top to 21-3⁄4×38-3⁄4" including seam allowances. After trimming, you will have bias edges. Handle the trimmed quilt top carefully so the edges don't get stretched out of shape.

100516732_d4_600.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Allison Harris machine-quilted a zigzag motif across the quilt top.