Subtle Stars

Delicate stars in understated purple and blue prints shine against a scrappy neutral background. Fabrics are from the Quill collection by Three Sisters for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Sparkle from designer Scott Hansen of Blue Nickel Studios

Quilt tester: Alison Gamm

Materials

* 3⁄4 yard total assorted gray prints (blocks)

* 3⁄4 yard total assorted cream prints (blocks)

* 3⁄4 yard total assorted purple prints (blocks)

* 3⁄4 yard total assorted blue prints (blocks)

* 3⁄8 yard binding fabric

* 1-1⁄8 yard backing fabric

* 39" square batting

Finished quilt: 30-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 10" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted gray prints, cut:

* 18--3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

* 18--3-7⁄8" squares

From assorted cream prints, cut:

* 18--3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

* 18--3-7⁄8" squares

From assorted purple prints, cut:

* 40--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

* 5--4-1⁄2" squares

From assorted blue prints, cut:

* 32--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

* 4--4-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

* 4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted gray print 3-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked gray print square atop an assorted cream print 3-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 36 triangle-squares total.

100580727_d1_web.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, mark bottom edge of an assorted cream print 3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle 2" from each corner. Mark each side edge 3" from each bottom corner. Trim bottom corners diagonally between marks to make a cream segment. Repeat to make 18 cream segments total.

100580728_d2_web.jpg

4. Using assorted gray print 3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat Step 3 to make 18 gray segments.

5. Gather eight assorted purple print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles, one assorted purple print 4-1⁄2" square, two cream segments, two gray segments, and four triangle-squares.

6. Referring to Diagram 3, align an assorted purple print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle with a trimmed edge of a cream segment. Sew together; press attached rectangle open. Add a second assorted purple print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle to remaining trimmed edge of cream segment in the same manner. Trim pieced unit to 4-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" to make a purple-and-cream star point unit (Diagram 4). Repeat to make a second purple-and-cream star point unit.

100580729_d3_web.jpg

100580730_d4_web.jpg

7. Using gray segments instead of cream segments, repeat Step 6 to make two purple and gray star point units (Diagram 5).

100580731_d5_web.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out star point units, triangle-squares, and purple print 4-1⁄2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a purple block. The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580732_d6_web.jpg

9. Repeat steps 5–8 to make five purple blocks total.

10. Using assorted blue print 2-1⁄2 ×41⁄2" rectangles and 4-1⁄2" squares instead of purple print, repeat steps 5–8 to make four blue blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows, alternating colors and rotating every other block 90°. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100580733_qad_web.jpg

2. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.