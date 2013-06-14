Strippy and Bright Table Runner

Designer: Bonnie Olaveson of Cotton Way

Materials

18--2-1⁄2x42" strips assorted prints in aqua, red, green, yellow, and orange (blocks, binding)

1⁄3 yard solid white (blocks, border)

1-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

27x52" batting

Finished table runner: 19x43-1⁄2"

Finished block: 15-1⁄2x13-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints, cut:

6--2-1⁄2x16" rectangles (3 sets of 2 matching rectangles)

6--2-1⁄2x12" rectangles (3 sets of 2 matching rectangles)

6--2-1⁄2x10" rectangles (3 sets of 2 matching rectangles)

6--2-1⁄2x8" rectangles (3 sets of 2 matching rectangles)

6--2-1⁄2x6" rectangles (3 sets of 2 matching rectangles)

6--2x2-1⁄2" rectangles (3 sets of 2 matching rectangles)

Enough 2-1⁄2x6" strips to total 135" in length for binding

From solid white, cut:

2--2x41" border strips

2--2x19" border strips

3--2x4" rectangles

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew matching print 2x2-1⁄2" rectangles to short edges of a solid white 2x4" rectangle (Diagram 1). Press seams away from solid white rectangle.

strippy-and-bright-table-runnerlg_3A.jpg

2. Join matching print 2-1⁄2x8" rectangles to remaining edges of Step 1 rectangle to make block center. The block center should be 8x6" including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Diagram 2, continue adding print strips to block center in the same manner, pressing all seams away from block center, to make a block. The block should be 16x14" including seam allowances.

strippy-and-bright-table-runnerlg_3B.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make three blocks total.

Assemble Table Runner Top

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in a vertical row to make table runner center. Press seams in one direction. The table runner center should be 16x41" including seam allowances.

strippy-and-bright-table-runnerlg_4.jpg

2. Join solid white 2x41" border strips to long edges of table runner center. Add solid white 2x19" border strips to remaining edges to complete table runner top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired. Designer Bonnie Olaveson machine-quilted a swirling motif across the table runner top.