Stars & Stripes

Designer: Renée Plains of Liberty Star

Materials

18×22" piece (fat quarter) of red stripe for appliqué foundation

Scraps of assorted brown, navy blue, white, and gold prints and stripes for eagle and shield appliqués

Scraps of assorted green and pink prints for stem, leaf, and berry appliqués

9×22" piece (fat eighth) of cream print for blocks

1⁄4 yard of blue print No. 1 for blocks and binding

2--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) of blue prints for blocks

9×22" piece (fat eighth) of tan print for setting triangles and corner triangles

9×22" piece (fat eighth) of brown print for setting triangles and corner triangles

3⁄4 yard of backing fabric

23×27" of quilt batting

Embroidery floss: green and cream

Finished quilt top: 17×21"

Finished block: 4" square

Quantities specified for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From red stripe, cut:

1--11×18-1⁄2" rectangle for appliqué foundation

From brown print scraps, cut:

1 each of patterns A, B, C, D, and E

From navy blue print scrap, cut:

1 of Pattern F

From white stripe scrap, cut:

1 of Pattern G

From gold print scrap, cut:

1 of Pattern H

From green print scraps, cut:

2--1×8" bias strips

2 each of patterns I, J, K, and L

From pink print scrap, cut:

8 of Pattern M

From cream print, cut:

24--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

24--1-1⁄2" squares

From blue print No. 1, cut:

4--2-1⁄4×22" binding strips

2--2-1⁄2" squares

16--1-1⁄2" squares

From each remaining blue print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2" squares

16--1-1⁄2" squares

From tan print, cut:

1--7" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 setting triangles

2--4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 corner triangles

From brown print, cut:

1--7" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 setting triangles

2--4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 corner triangles

Appliqué and Embroider Foundation

1. Fold a green print 1×8" bias strip in half lengthwise with the wrong side inside; press. Stitch a scant 1⁄4" from the long edges (Bias Strip Diagram). Trim the seam allowance to 1⁄8". Refold the strip, centering the seam in the back, to make a stem appliqué; press. Repeat to make a second stem appliqué.

100227953_600.jpg

2. Referring to the Appliqué Placement Diagram, position the appliqué pieces on the red stripe 11×18-1⁄2" appliqué foundation. Baste all pieces in place.

100227949_600.jpg

3. Appliqué the pieces in place with small blind stitches, turning the edges under with your needle as you work. Work from the bottom layer to the top.

4. Using a quilter's pencil, mark the berry stems on the appliquéd foundation. Using three strands of green embroidery floss, stem-stitch the berry stems.

To stem-stitch, pull your needle up at A (Stem-Stitch Diagram), then insert it back into the fabric at B, about 3⁄8" away from A. Holding the floss out of the way, bring your needle back up at C and pull the floss through so it lies flat against the fabric. The distances between points A, B, and C should be equal. Pull gently with equal tautness after each stitch. Continue in the same manner, holding the floss out of the way on the same side every time.

100227952_600.jpg

5. Using six strands of cream embroidery floss, add a French knot to the appliquéd eagle piece D to make an eye.

To make a French knot, pull your needle up at A (French Knot Diagram), the point where the knot is desired. Wrap the floss around your needle one or two times without twisting it. Insert the tip of your needle into the fabric at B, 1⁄16" away from A. Gently push the wraps down the needle to meet the fabric. Pull your needle and trailing floss through the fabric slowly and smoothly.

100227951_600.jpg

6. Trim the red print appliqué foundation to 10-1⁄2×17-7⁄8."

Assemble Star Blocks

1. For one star block, you'll need eight 1-1⁄2" squares and one 2-1⁄2" square in the same blue print, four cream print 1-1⁄2" squares, and four cream print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles.

2. For accurate sewing lines, use a quilter's pencil to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of the eight blue print 1-1⁄2" squares. (To prevent your fabric from stretching as you draw the lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under the squares.)

3. Align a marked blue print 1-1⁄2" square with one end of a cream print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note the placement of the marked diagonal line). Stitch on the marked line; trim away the excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press the attached triangle open.

100227954_600.jpg

4. In the same manner, align a second marked blue print 1-1⁄2" square with the opposite end of the cream print rectangle (Diagram 1, again noting the placement of the marked diagonal line). Stitch on the marked line; trim and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit. The pieced Flying Geese unit should still measure 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2", including the seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make a total of four Flying Geese units.

6. Referring to Diagram 2 for placement, lay out the four Flying Geese units, the blue print 2-1⁄2" square, and the cream print 1-1⁄2" squares in three horizontal rows. Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the squares. Join the rows to make a star block. Press the seam allowances in one direction. The pieced star block should measure 4-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances.

100227955_600.jpg

7. Repeat steps 1 through 6 to make a total of six star blocks.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to the photograph, lay out three star blocks and the four tan print setting triangles in three diagonal rows.

2. Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the tan print setting triangles. Then join the rows. Press the seam allowances in one direction.

3. Add the four tan print corner triangles to complete the top star block unit. Press the seam allowances toward the corner triangles. The pieced top star block unit should measure 6-1⁄8×17-7⁄8", including the seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 with the remaining three star blocks, the four brown print setting triangles, and the four brown print corner triangles to make the bottom star block unit.

5. Referring to the photograph, sew the top and bottom star block units to the red stripe appliqué foundation to make the quilt top. Press the seam allowances toward the appliqué foundation.

Complete Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing. Quilt as desired.

2. Use the blue print 2-1⁄4×22" strips to bind the quilt.